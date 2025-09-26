Morning Mix Class Act Winner: Tessa Ellsworth

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Fox 17 Morning Mix's Class Act promotion is a yearlong partnership with Biggby Coffee with the aim of putting the focus on our amazing local teachers.

Our Class Act winner for September is Tessa Ellsworth, Kindergarten teacher at Algoma Christian School.

Tessa was nominated by Amanda Johnson, who wrote: "We have had the privilege of having her as three of our children's Kindergarten teacher. After she was for our first, we made sure the last 2twowould also receive the same guidance from a truly humble woman. She is warm, carries no judgment, and is always smiling. She is the picture to the word TEACHER- if a picture was attached to an encyclopedia. She offered different points of view and suggestions on any area my children needed nudges on. Her well of wisdom will never be forgotten and always fondly carried as they grow. She is deserving of this, and many more blessings indeed."

Watch the video above to see the impact Tessa has made on her students, including a visit from parent and student Libby and Saylor Myers. In addition, Tessa has been awarded a $500 check to use in her classroom from the Morning Mix and Biggby Coffee!

Watch this month's video and nominate a teacher you know!

