Morning Buzz: September 1

1. Have any lunch plans today? How about joining the Morning Mix team at Rosa Parks Circle for Relax at Rosa?

The free event features the band Desmond Jones, a five-piece American rock band with influences like the Beatles, Grateful Dead, and Led Zeppelin. There are also plenty of food trucks an art exhibition and more.

Fox 17 will be there to talk more about our fundraiser, "If You Give a Child a Book." Michelle will be there with bells on, bookmarks, stickers, and candy to give out. The event runs from noon to 1:30.

2. A reminder about Fox 17's 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign, for the next two weeks we are collecting donations to help Grand Rapids Public School elementary students choose and buy their books.

For all the info on the campaign, donate at fox17online dot com or text 'WXMI' to 50155 to donate.

3. Heart of West Michigan United Way wants to help you file for this year's home heating credit.

They're encouraging low- and moderate-income Michigan residents to apply before the September 30 deadline. The credit is available to Michigan residents annually.

This year, $120 million of funding is available for homeowners and renters who qualify to receive the assistance, up from $70 million last year. If you're a Kent County Resident call 211 to schedule an appointment.

If you live outside that area you can visit michigan.gov.

4. Kick off the holiday weekend 50's style with a Retro Bike Night at hot rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon.

It's happening tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. Also, get your first look at the fully restored 1950s pals diner and enjoy burgers and fries by Hamburger Mikey.

Of course, attendees are encouraged to dress in 50's or 60's attire. More information can be found at hotrodhd.com.

5. It's a big cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes today. They're celebrating their 25th birthday!

The first 250 guests will get a free confetti bundtlet, the brand's individually packaged miniature bundt cakes.

Here in West Michigan, you can find them on 28th street in Grand Rapids and their doors just opened a couple of minutes ago.

To spread even more birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25-thousand-dollar birthday party.

To enter go to nothingbundtcakes.com.