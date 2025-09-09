Morning Buzz: September 9, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Homeless Veterans Stand Down

All Kent County veterans are invited to the fourth annual Homeless Veterans Stand Down event this Thursday. This is in partnership with Kent County Veterans Services, and will provide access to food, clothing, and health screenings.

But more than that, there will be more than 45 vendors there, with resources like benefits claims assistance, housing solutions, employment services, substance use treatment, mental health counseling, and more.

This is all happening just east of the Veterans Services building on Bradford in Grand Rapids from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Head to the event's Facebook page to learn more.

School Nurse Fun Run

Supporting local nurses is a good idea, an there's an event coming soon for a certain type of nurse - the school nurse!

Get ready to lace up your shoes and join in on the fun! The Holland Hospital School Nurse Fun Run is back for its 13th year. This popular 5K and 1.5 mile run/walk event has raised nearly $400,000 since 2013, all to support the hospital's school nurse program.

Last year alone, school nurses had over 38,000 office visits with students and administered over 27,000 medications. They provide critical health support to over 13,000 students across 29 schools.

Students can register for free by committing to a personal health goal. Adult registration is only $20. Get more info and sign up at hollandhospital.org/schoolnurserun.

Talk Sooner pizzaria and restaurants team up for Family Meals Month

September is Family Meals Month, a great time to gather around the table and have conversations with your kids. Talk Sooner is teaming up with several area pizzerias and restaurants to inspire parents to have more difficult conversations.

Research shows that eating together regularly can reduce the chance of a child or teen using tobacco, marijuana, and alcohol. As part of the push, restaurants will be giving away Talk Sooner pizza cutters and promotional fliers to help get those conversations started.

Some of the participating locations include Russo's in Wyoming, Don Petrino's in Holland, Cadena Brothers in Muskegon County, both Craig's Cruisers locations, and CD's Quick mart in Hopkins.

For more information and talking tips, head to talksooner.org.

Rake a Difference for Southwest Michigan seniors

Want to make a difference? You can rake a difference!

United Way of Southwest Michigan's 15th annual Rake a Difference event is in need of volunteers. The organization is putting the call out to help seniors in Southwest Michigan counties with leaf raking and gutter cleaning on Thursday, November 13.

Last year, over 1,200 volunteers helped more than 350 seniors to volunteer. Sign-ups are open now until October 17 at rakeadifference.com.

To request assistance, seniors can call (269) 932-3554. They are encouraged to sign up by September 30 due to high demand.

Hip Camp interactive fall map

The leaves have started to change, and soon, those beach days will be behind us. But why not keep enjoying the great outdoors into the autumn season?

Hip Camp wants to help nature lovers find the best places to leaf, peep, and sleep with their interactive map. In Michigan, the dates range from the end of September to mid-October, and the map is the ultimate tool, with locations, prices, and amenities at your fingertips.

Head to hipcamp.com for more information.

