Morning Buzz: September 8, 2025

Whitecaps players visit MFB patients

A couple of our West Michigan Whitecaps took time off the field to visit with pediatric patients at Mary Free Bed! The visit served as a form of therapy for the patients.

They got to pitch, catch, and hit with the players. One patient, Lucas Bradshaw, is recovering from a brain injury. He's so passionate about baseball and took the chance to ask catcher Bennett Lee and infielder Jack Penney lots of questions.

Players said they are so grateful to connect with the community, because it's a great reminder that there is so much more to life.

Mort Finkelstein to be inducted into Sporting Goods Industry Hall of Fame

A high honor for a huge name in West Michigan! The late Mort Finkelstein is being inducted into the Sporting Goods Industry Hall of Fame's class of 2026.

Finkelstein, a Grand Rapids native, helped grow his family's men's clothing business, Michigan Clothiers, into one of the largest sporting goods retailers in the country, MC Sports.

He was also a pillar in the Grand Rapids community, serving as a president of Temple Emanuel and the Jewish Federation.

Finkelstein passed away in August 2024 at the age of 93. His induction ceremony will be held in Nashville next May.

Community blood drive at Rivertown Mall

Rivertown Crossings is partnering with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive in honor of 9/11. All eligible donors are encouraged to give the gift of life and support patients in need.

It's happening in the multi-purpose room at the mall on the lower level from 11 A.M. to 4:45 P.M. on Thursday. This is an easy way to give back, and every donation saves lives.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended to reduce wait times. Head to redcross.org for more information.

College H.U.N.K.S. furniture giveaway

Talk about paying it forward! A Kalamazoo business owner who grew up in need is now giving back to his community in a big way.

Chad Jacob, who owns three College H.U.N.K.S. franchises, is holding his annual give back event this Saturday. He'll be giving away free, gently-used furniture to families in need, including couches, dressers, and tables. Jacob says he knows what it's like to go without, and now he's making sure others don't have to go through the same hardship.

The event is first-come, first-served with one item per vehicle. It takes place Saturday, September 13 from 9:30 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the College H.U.N.K.S. warehouse on Millcork Street in Kalamazoo.

Saugatuck Brewing Company x Ferris Coffee collab

Two local companies are coming together to bring a new twist to the espresso martini - perfect for Beer City, U.S.A.!

Saugatuck Brewing Company is partnering with Ferris Coffee to release the Espresso-Tini Coffee Stout. It's called a decadent, classic cocktail-inspired stout brewed with Ferris' flagship 1924 Espresso.

With a 6% ABV, it has notes of dark chocolate, vanilla bean, roasted malts, and nuttiness.

This is a limited release. You can get six packs, 12 packs, and nitro at the Douglas Taproom, plus neighboring markets starting October 1.

