Morning Buzz: September 5, 2025

Step Up For Down Syndrome

The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan is hosting the annual "Step Up For Down Syndrome" this Saturday. This is a fundraiser awareness event and a celebration of the organization's 40 years of service.

It's all happening at the Hudsonville Community Fair from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. The announcements and festivities kick off at 4 P.M.

It's a carnival theme with games, raffles, facepainting, balloon animals, food trucks, a resource fair, and a sensory calm zone.

Head to dsawm.org for more details or to donate.

West Michigan child USA Mullet Championships finalist

The mullet, a hairstyle with a rich history dating back to ancient Greece, and then a resurgence in the 1980s, hasn't gone anywhere.

An eight-year-old from Walker is proving that it's more than a haircut; it's a lifestyle. Calor Babcock, nicknamed, "The Mick", has made it to the top 100 of the USA Mullet Championships.

To advance to the top 25, he needs your votes! The contest is based on votes and donations to Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors.

The Mick ended round one in 27th place, so every vote counts! Voting for round two is now open.

Fall Peddler's Market

Calling all treasure hunters! Zeeland is the place to be this weekend for it's 11th annual Fall Peddler's Market.

Browse booths of handmade goods, vintage finds, and local flavor.

Don't miss the Little Peddler's Showcase! It is a special space where young entrepreneurs can share their big ideas and creations. Over 70 vendors will be available, as well as food trucks, live entertainment, and more.

This is all happening Saturday from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. on Church Street in downtown Zeeland.

"The Donn of Tiki" Celebration Cinema screening

Time to bust out the hula skirt and Hawaiian shirts! Grand Rapid's Max's South Seas Hideaway is hosting a special event that's perfect for tiki enthusiasts.

The award-winning documentary "The Donn of Tiki" will be screened at Celebration Cinema Studio Park on September 8.

The film, which was nominated for a James Beard Award, tells the story of Donn Beach, the inventor of tiki culture. After the movie, audiences are invited back to Max's for a Q&A and a happy hour with the film's directors.

The film is at 7 P.M., the after party is at 9:30, and tickets are $20 per person. Check out thedonnoftiki.com for more information.

Community Day at the Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry

Get a very special look at how the Muskegon community prepared to defend the home front during World War II. The Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry is hosting it's free community day on Saturday, with the theme "Air Raide Wardens and Blackout Drills: Civil Defense in WWII".

Learn how committees trained civilians to prevent sabotage, respond to air raids, and protect vital war work. It's all free, in honor of the 80th anniversary of the end of the conflict.

It runs from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. on Saturday. Head to lakeshoremuseum.org to learn more.

Fire truck available for auction

Ever wanted to own your own fire truck? Now is your chance!

The South Haven Emergency Services Authority is auctioning off a 1998 Spencer Manufacturing pumper/tanker. The fully operational truck is being sold through an online auction at municibid.com.

It could be the perfect addition to a construction business, landscape company, or volunteer fire department.

The auction is open to the public and all proceeds will go directly to the fire department to help purchase new equipment and save lives.

Bidding is now open, and the auction closes on Tuesday, September 9.

