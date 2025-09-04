Morning Buzz: September 4, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Write Michigan Short Story Contest

Love to write? Here's a chance to put your work out, possibly get published, and there's cash on the line!

The 15th annual Write Michigan Short Story Contest is back, with categories for youth, teens, and adults. This is open to anyone; whether you have been writing for years or just want to give it a try.

Entries can be submitted through Saturday, November 15 and must be 3,000 words or less. There is a $10 entry fee for contestants 18 and older, but is free for those 17 and under. You must be a Michigan resident to participate.

Winners in all three categories get $500, with $250 going to Readers Choice and Judges Runner-Up. The Kent District Library is offering special programming to help get you started. Head to writemichigan.org for details.

New playground in Midtown

A new playground has opened in Grand Rapids! Midtown neighbors and volunteers partnered with the city's Parks and Recreation department and Sinclair Recreation to bring the new play space to life.

Located near Houseman Field, the playground includes swings, a sensory wave, and even a space module, bringing more family-friendly options for play in the midtown neighborhood.

Versiti offering gift cards and blood drives

There is always a need for blood, but especially now. Accidents, cancer treatment, and emergency medicine never stop. Versiti is offering donors a $25 gift card for their gift of life until September 7.

There is a blood drive today in Kentwood at the Heritage Baptist Church in Kentwood from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M., and next Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Caledonia from 1 P.M. to 6 P.M.

You can donate any time at one of the blood centers in Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kalamazoo, or St. Joseph. Head to versiti.org to learn how easy it can be.

Loutit District Library adding creation spaces

The Loutit District Library is giving patrons two new ways to get creative. The library will be adding two new creation spaces for the community.

The makerspace is a hands-on learning and technology center using tools like 3D printing, robotics, and etching. While the art studio will offer traditional art forms like painting, drawing, and crafting.

The goal is to provide a platform for all ages and skill levels to develop new skills and bring their creative ideas to life. The library also has plans for phase two, which includes a pottery studio with kilns.

For more information on how you can help with the project, visit loutitlibrary.org.

Harmony Brewing's parking lot pig roast

Get ready to pig out this weekend. Harmony Brewing Company is teaming up with the Easttown Street Fair for the 2nd annual parking lot pig roast on Saturday.

There will be a mouthwatering menu that pairs perfectly with Harmony's craft beer: prok prchetta, sausage, roast chiken, plus sides and desserts.

Strange Plains, the band formerly known as Lazy Genius, takes the stage from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. This is a great way to celebrate food, beer, and the Easttown community.

The fun begins at noon. Head to harmonybeer.com for details.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok