Morning Buzz: September 30, 2025

Name the baby pygmy hippo at John Ball Zoo!

The John Ball Zoo is still celebrating the recent arrival of the baby pygmy hippo to parents Penelope and Jahari. The male was the first-ever born at the zoo. He arrived on September 3, but he still needs a name!

The zoo is asking the public to help them choose the perfect name. There are three to choose from: Hugo, which means "smart" and "spirited", Blitz, because he is cute and fast, or Sapo, after the Sapo National Park in Liberia; the pygmy hippo's native habitat.

Voting is open until Friday. You can head to the zoo's website to cast yours. Then follow along on their social media platforms for the winning announcement!

GRPL fall book sale

It's a great way to fill out that library or find that next great read! The Grand Rapids Public Library (GRPL) has announced the return of its popular annual book sale, hosted by the Friends of the Grand Rapids Public Library.

After record attendance in the spring, the sale is back to offer the public another chance to snag new and used books, music, and movies at a significant discount. The sale will be held at the main library this Saturday, October 4 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. where books are $.50 each. The sale continues Sunday, October 5 from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.

Patrons can fill a grocery bag with books for just $5.00 (bring your own bag!). Materials are refreshed daily, and both cash and card are accepted.

Specialty items including rare and vintage books are priced separately. For more details, visit grpl.org.

Promise Zone Scholarship opportunity

A new partnership will provide more opportunities to Promise Zone students who graduate with an Associate's Degree from Grand Rapids Community College. Starting in January, students can be eligible for up to $7,000 a year to use for tuition, fees, and housing, and then both Ferris State and Grand Valley State University will provide an additonal $7,000 to fill in the gaps.

To qualify for the Promise Zone Scholarship to GRCC, students must live in Grand Rapids and graduate from one of the 25 eligible high schools in the city. Then, they're able to attend GRCC for free. Nearly 800 students took advantage of the program this year.

Touch a Truck event at Windmill Island Gardens

Windmill Island Gardens is rolling out a brand-new event for its annual Fall Fest! The all-new "Touch a Truck" event will take place this Saturday, October 4 from 9:30 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Truck enthusiasts of all ages are invited to explore emergency vehicles, construction trucks, utility vehicles, and a helicopter! Guests can honk horns and run sirens. The event will feature a "quiet start" from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. with no sirens or horns for sound-sensitive visitors.

Intermittent sirens and horns will begin after 11:30 A.M. In addition to the vehicles, the event will include a tulip planting demonstration by the horticulture team, hayrides for $1, kids' activities, and food from Zomburger's Food Truck.

Admission is $5 per adult, and ages 15 and under are free. Admission includes access to all regular park attractions. For more details, visit windmillisland.com.

West Michigan soccer team name revealed

A big weekend announcement for soccer fans in Grand Rapids and beyond! West Michigan's first professional men's soccer team will be called Athletic Club Grand Rapids.

The name and brand were revealed during a news conference at Calder Plaza on Saturday. The team, going by "AC Grand Rapids" for short, will begin play in MLS Next Pro in 2027 at the new $175 million Amway Stadium, currently being built on the city's West Side.

According to officials, announcements about the hiring of the team's coach and general manager are expected "over the next year or so."

