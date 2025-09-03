Morning Buzz: September 3, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Cake Walk to benefit SOMI and Be Nice

Everyone is invited to what may be a record-breaking cake walk this weekend! Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with Consumers Credit Union to host this event that will benefit Special Olympics Michigan and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan's "Be Nice" program.

There will be more than just cake - enjoy plenty of family fun like a classic penny carnival, music, games, food trucks, and inflatables. This is happening on the track at the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center.

On Saturday, registration starts at 10 A.M. and the walk happens at 11:30 A.M. You can also register online at consumerscu.org/cakewalk. It is free to participate, but donations are encouraged.

September is library card sign-up month!

Do you have a current library card? September is a great month to get one as it is officially library card sign-up month!

The GRPL is teaming up with local businesses to offer discounts to library cardholders. Show your card at any of the 14 participating coffee shops and 6 bookstores to save. Some deals include 15% off at Cafe Otono, free refills on coffee at Roots Brew Shops, and 10% off your purchase at Books and Mortar.

If you sign up for a library card this month, you'll receive a limited-edition library card design and keychain. All GRPL locations will also offer free swag, including stickers and bookmarks. Visit any neighborhood branch to enter a giveaway for a chance to win a library swag bag and Schuler Books gift cards.

For a full list of participating businesses and more information, visit grpl.org/signupmonth.

Friends of Kalamazoo Historic Cemeteries living history tours

Bring on the spooky season early and get a history lesson at the same time! Friends of Kalamazoo Historic Cemeteries is hosting eight living history tours at Riverside Cemetery this Saturday.

Learn about the city's founding families and rich history...maybe see some of the residents from the 1800s strolling through the grounds or enjoying a picnic with their dearly departed.

Tickets are $10 and go towards preserving, restoring, and conserving Kalamazoo's historic cemeteries, resetting and replacing gravesites, and more.

Buy your tickets in advance at friendsofkalamazoohistoriccemetaries.com.

Antique Engine and Tractor Show

Road trip this weekend and check out the 42nd annual Michigan Flywheelers Museum's Antique Engine and Tractor Show in South Haven!

The four-day event kicks off tomorrow and will feature hundreds of vintage tractors and old farm machinery, as well as a large outdoor flea market.

The festivities will include working demonstrations, tractor pulls, and a "South Haven Tractor Cruise" Thursday afternoon.

Saturday is kid's day, with a pedal pull and sawdust pile treasure hunt. Visitors can also enjoy live music, square dancing, and vintage steam-engine cooked sweet corn.

Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit michiganflywheelers.org.

The Rapid route updates

Some expanded summer Rapid routes will continue all year long. Route 12 was added to Sundays, every hour from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M., from Central Station to the Standale Meijer. That route will continue to run through the fall and winter.

Route 1000, the summer pilot service to Millennium Park, was also a huge success. It ran between Central Station and the park on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. That has ended, but leaders at The Rapid says the positive response shows the benefits of having an option like that.

