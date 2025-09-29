Morning Buzz: September 29, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mums at Meijer Gardens

A fall favorite is returning to Meijer Gardens! Now in its 27th year, Mums at Meijer Gardens will run October 1 through 31. It features Michigan's largest display of chrysanthemums, along with all the other fall foliage.

Guests can check out thousands of mums in rust, gold cream, and copper, along with topiaries and trellises. Michigan farmers have provided the pumpkins and gourds in varieties like autumn frost, Chicago warted, sand ghost, silver moon, and sunrise.

Every Tuesday night, it's autumn nights, with extended hours until 9 P.M. There will be live music and entertainment, children's programming, the glow garden, refreshments, and more. Head to meijergardens.org for all the details.

Comerica Bank Kids' Food Basket donations

The Grand Rapids Griffins and Comerica Bank are teaming up with Kids' Food Basket to fight childhood hunger in West Michigan. They've joined forces for a six-week community food drive; their third year partnering to reduce food insecurity.

The drive began on September 22 and runs through November 1. The goal is to provide healthy, nourishing food to the more than 41,000 children in the region who face food insecurity. The drive is collecting specific items from the Kids' Food Basket wish list, including fruit cups, pretzels, pudding cups, cheese crackers, meat sticks, and cereal.

Donors are asked to avoid canned goods are any items requiring heat preparation. Donations can be dropped off at any of the 11 participating Comerica Bank locations in seven West Michigan communities. For every five items donated, you will receive a voucher for a future Grand Rapids Griffins game.

The Wild Between Us photography exhibit

A new photography exhibit will take us all on an epic adventure. The Wild Between Us opens tomorrow in Rockford, featuring black and white portraits of South Africa's wildlife like elephants, rhinos, zebras, and more.

Artist Jaime Dela Rosa pairs each shot with a theme that mirrors something human, like presence, tenderness, or innocence. Part of the proceeds will support Ignite South Africa, which provides educational opportunities to children and families.

The reception is tomorrow from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Nourish in Rockford, but the exhibition runs until November 15.

Visit jaimedelarosa.com to learn more about the exhibit.

Anniversary open house at Gold Coast Doulas

Celebrating ten years of supporting West Michigan families, Gold Coast Doulas invites you to their anniversary open house and it's happening today from 4 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. at The Blue Jay, located at 644 Bridge Street in Grand Rapids.

The open house is a family-friendly affair, with kids welcome and light appetizers on hand. In the spirit of giving back, the event is also serving as the culmination of their tenth-annual diaper drive to benefit Nestlings Diaper Bank.

You are encouraged to bring donations of new or gently-used diapers, both disposable and cloth, to help support local families in need.

11th annual Chef's Specialty

There's less than a week to get your tickets to a culinary adventure that helps support local seniors. Chef's Specialty benefits Meals On Wheels Western Michigan. The event brings together ten of the area's most talented chefs who will get creative with small bites.

Plus, there's an open bar, a live auction, and true community impact. You must get your tickets by tomorrow - the event is October 15 at the Goei Center.

