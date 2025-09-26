Morning Buzz: September 26, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Otsego Creative Arts Festival

The 38th annual Otsego Creative Arts Festival, hosted by the Otsego-Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce, returns to downtown Otsego this Saturday.

The free event will take place on highway M89, which will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. The festival has been a beloved tradition for nearly four decades, and this year will feature over 80 craft, business, and non-profit vendors.

The day will also include a classic car, motorcycle, and antique tractor show, along with a parade and pet parade. Kids can enjoy pony rides and a petting zoo, as well as other family-friendly activities. Concessions will be on site.

For more information, visit otsegocreativefestival.com.

Michigan History Author Symposium

The Battle Creek Regional History Museum is hosting the Michigan History Author Symposium on Saturday. 12 different history authors from across the state will present stories, answer questions, and sign books.

This event runs from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M., and tickets are just $5. All proceeds benefit the museum.

Walk-ins are welcome, but seating is limited. If you want to guarantee your seat, register for a spot online.

Pfizer Auto Show

It's a high octane weekend in Kalamazoo! Check out some cars for a cause as the 4th annual Pfizer Auto Show takes off this Saturday.

This high-energy event benefits "Talons Out Honor Flight" to send Michigan veterans on a special mission to Washington D.C. The show will be held at Pfizer's western parking lot on Portage Road in Kalamazoo from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Organizers are expecting over 300 classic cars, trucks, and bikes. But the real spectacle arrives in the sky: an incredible L39 Albatross flyover will roar overhead, kicking off the day. The event will also feature exhibits from the Army National Guard and State Police divisions.

The event supports Mission 27, which will send 80 southern Michigan veterans from the WWII, Korea, and Vietnam eras to visit their memorials in Washington D.C. For more information, to sponsor, or donate, visit talonsouthonorflight.org.

Condado Tacos honors West Michigan teen with mural

15-year-old Kai Burri loves tacos and art, and now a new mural will honor the Hudsonville teen in one of his favorite places. Artist Elliot Chaltry created a piece at the Condado Tacos on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids after Kai's death this year from congenital heart and lung conditions.

It's filled with playful colors and personal symbols of Kai's life,k including Condados' signature ghost pepper. His family says he left behind an unforgettable legacy of humor, resilience, and joy.

