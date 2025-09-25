Morning Buzz: September 25, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Happy Cat Cafe celebrates 1,000 adoptions

1,000 cats now have their fur-ever homes thanks to the Happy Cat Cafe in Grand Rapids! The Parisian Family of Grand Rapids adopted Mountain, a black kitten to be a companion for their current cat after losing his longtime feline friend.

Because they were the milestone adoption, they now get a year of free visits, a certificate, and a photo on the "wall of fame". The cafe partners with Fig and Friends Animal Rescue to create a space where people can enjoy coffee and kitties, and maybe take one home.

When it opened in 2017, The Happy Cat Cafe was Michigan's first cat cafe.

Last Vintage and Handmade sale at Downtown Market

A market filled with treasures awaits! The Grand Rapids Downtown Market announces the last Vintage And Handmade market of the year; Sunday, September 28 from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.

The free event, presented by Vintage in the Zoo, will host more than 60 of the best regional vintage and handmade vendors featuring a curated selection of clothing, accessories, decor, and more. There will be a live D.J. and food for purchase inside the market hall.

Kalamazoo Baby Steps 5K

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, but the Kalamazoo community is honoring that early with the Baby Steps 5K.

This run and walk creates a space for families across West Michigan to honor their children who have died. Hear their names read during a memorial ceremony and find resources to help them grieve with support.

All the proceeds will go towards three organizations that provide year-round support to families around Michigan and across the U.S. The third annual event is happening at Spring Valley Park on Saturday. Head to runsignup.com to learn more.

The Earth's Surface planetarium show

You may think you're standing on solid ground, but you aren't. "The Earth's Surface" is a new planetarium show that explores the explosive power of supervolcanoes.

The Carr-fles Planetarium at Muskegon Community College is presenting the free show, "Supervolcanoes" on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 7 P.M. The half-hour program explores how these massive eurptions have affected Earth and other planets.

The show will visit Yellowstone National Park to consider if a supervolcano could erupt in our time. Seating is limited, but no reservations are needed. Doors open at 6:45 P.M.

Guelaguetza Designs opens new location

Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by supporting a local business today! Guelaguetza Designs has been serving the West Michigan community for two decades, and now has a brand-new brick and mortar location.

More than a store, the space helps individuals connect to the rich cultural heritage of Mexico. Each item supports talented artisans who are maintaining their traditions and sharing them with the world. The celebration starts at noon today. There is a welcome gift for the first 100 customers, live music, refreshments at 4 P.M., and the ribbon cutting with giveaways starting at 5 P.M.

The store is located at 1784 28th Street in Wyoming.

