Morning Buzz: September 24, 2025

First annual Hunger Hop

It's the perfect race for those who just don't want to log the miles: the first Hunger Hop will support food insecure families on the west side of Grand Rapids.

It's a whopping .01K or 32 feet, organized by the Mitten Foundation, the charity arm of Mitten Brewing Company. The goal is to raise $20,000 that will go towards Feeding America West Michigan.

This is a family-friendly event with a costume contest, games, and food and drink samples from all the neighborhood establishments, including Long Road Distillers, The People's Cider Co., Two Scott's Barbeque, and Mitten Brewing Co.

It will be tomorrow from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Head to mittenfoundation.com to register.

Taste of Gaines

Every neighborhood has it's own flavor and now it's time to sample what Gaines is offering. The inaugural Taste of Gaines event is set to celebrate local businesses, food, and the community. The free event will be held this Friday, September 26 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Gaines Charter Township Office grounds.

Attendees can enjoy delicious samples from over 20 local restaurants, a craft beer and wine garden, and a live D.J. The event, which also celebrates the launch of the new Gaines Charter Township logo, is designed to be a family-friendly affair. For kids, there will be inflatable play zones and hot air balloon rides. The Kent County Sheriff's Tactical Truck will also be on display. The first 100 people to arrive will receive a free tote bag with a t-shirt.

Get more information at gaineschamberlinks.org.

International Festival of Holland

The International Festival of Holland returns this Saturday at Holland Civic Center Place. This free, family-friendly event celebrates the cultures of West Michigan and the world through food, music, art, and shopping. Festivalgoers can enjoy performances ranging from traditional tribal dance to cuban jazz, plus a global mercado filled with international goods and cuisine.

Children can take part in the fiesta, complete with festival passports and hands-on cultural activities. For a full schedule and more information, visit internationalfestivalholland.com.

Grand Rapids 175th anniversary poster winner

Grand Rapids has announced the winner of its 175th anniversary poster competition! Local artist Steve Wammack took home the top prize for his piece titled, "Blueprint", which features line drawings of iconic Grand Rapids architecture, overlaid with strips of color.

The design was chosen from dozens of submissions and received 68% of the public vote. The "Blueprint" theme is meant to represent the city's ongoing growth and planning. The poster will be displayed in City Hall and other government buildings.

Residents can also purchase a copy from the artist's Etsy page, Wammackdesign.

Sarah Aldrich was also recognized as the competition's finalist for her poster, "Primary Grand Rapids". Both posters will be on display at City Hall during ArtPrize.

West Michigan soccer team reveal

The stadium is underway, and soon Grand Rapids will have it's own soccer team playing there. But that's all we know!

Head to the kickoff at Calder Plaza on Saturday for the big West Michigan soccer reveal! Attendees will learn more about the brand and celebrate this big milestone with the community.

Bring your enthusiasm, your family and friends, and share in this moment for Grand Rapids.

The event will be from 2 P.M. to 3 P.M., with the reveal happening at 2:15 P.M.

