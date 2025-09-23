Morning Buzz: September 23, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Brickworld Lego Expo in Grand Rapids

Lego lovers, Grand Rapids is the place to be this weekend, because the Brickworld Lego Expo is coming to town!

Guests will enjoy spectacular creations and layouts, and be able to build their own. There will be over 50,000 square feet of displays like spaceships, castles, train cities, pop culture, classic art, and even working Lego machines!

On Saturday night, it's the VIP World of Lights, when the display halls lights are dimmed and the creations are lit up.

This is all happening at DeVos Place Saturday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Sunday from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. VIP is from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. on Saturday.

Head to brickworld.com for more information.

Brudick's Bar & Grill reopening

Kalamazoo, a beloved local staple is back and better than ever. Greenleaf Hospitality Group is hosting a grand reopening party as Brudick's Bar & Grill's total renovation is now compete!

The restaurant, located in the Radisson Plaza Hotel & Suites, has expanded to nearly 12,000 square feet. The reimagined space now features two private dining rooms, four lanes of duckpin bowling, and a massive television above the bar. The menu has also been refreshed to include new stone-fired pizzas, smash burgers, and handcrafted Italian street food like Panuozzos.

It's all starting in just a few days as the celebration is planned for 11 A.M. this morning.

City High Middle School student winner of Consumer's "Smart Art" competition

A young artist from Grand Rapids' City High Middle School won a $2,000 scholarship and a new Apple laptop from Consumer's Energy's "Smart Art" competition!

Elliot Williamson entered his piece, "Renewable Energy Will Make The World Bright" 0 and bested a talented field of GRPS students to walk away with this year's award.

The annual competition invites students to share their ideas about energy, the environment, and world they hope to create through their art. The finalists included mixed media, oil painting, yarn, digital, ink, plastic, and more.

Congratulations, Elliot!

Live Jazz on Bridge Street

Live Jazz on Bridge Street is back for its final installment of the summer this week!

Bring your lawn chairs and your appetites because the free outdoor concert series is set for this Thursday, September 25 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at 433 Bridge Street NW.

The Bridge Street Band will be providing the tunes, and organizers are encouraging everyone to grab a drink or to-go order from one of the many bars and restaurants to enjoy as they stroll through the social district.

Get all the details at bridgestreetlive.com.

Ebony Road Players' final show of season

Ebony Road Players is bringing Cadillac Crew to the stage for it's final show of the 2025 season. Grand Rapids' premiere black theatre company is dedicated to share stories that inspire, challenge, and unite.

This show pulls back the curtain on the lesser-known women whose dedication, sacrifice, and strategic brilliance propelled the Civil Rights Movement. Director Edye Evans Hyde says it's a reminder that movements are built in the shadows as much as on the podium and that our work for equity continues.

The show takes the stage at the Grand Rapids Public Museum September 24 through Sunday, September 28. To learn more and get tickets, head to ebonyroad.org.

