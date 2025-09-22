Morning Buzz: September 22, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Target car seat trade-in program returns

Target's popular car seat trade-in program is back! Target is hosting its fall car seat trade-in event, launching yesterday and running through October 4.

Guests can trade in an old, expired, or damaged car seat for a 20% off Target Circle bonus towards a new car seat or other baby gear, including nursery, apparel, food, toys, and postpartum care.

The program, which takes place at all Target stores, aims to recycle the plastic from old seats and reduce waste while providing a discount for guests. For more information, visit target.com.

Michigan DNR fall hunting rules and regulations informational seminar

Are there any new hunting regulations this fall? Where are the best places to go for deer, small game, and waterfowl? Get those questions and more answered with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Michigan DNR deer biologist Chad Stewart and outdoors writer Tom Huggler are teaming up for a free, informative seminar to share information and answer questions about new hunting rules, regulations, and opportunities game.

The seminar, which is open to the public, will be held tomorrow Tuesday, September 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 P.M. at First Congregational Church on Bridge Street in Portland.

Learn more about DNR events at michigan.gov/dnr.

Silva's Got Talent

A talent showcase/variety show that highlights local talent is coming to The Big Room at Silva's.

The Silva's got Talent event will offer music, comedy, dance, and other creative talents and acts that make Silva the place it is each day. It's taking place at The Big Room tonight.

The Big Room is an entertainment venue connected to Silva. The fun starts at 7 P.M. Tickets are $15 and sales go directly to supporting the performers. Tipping is highly encouraged.

Purchase tickets or find more information at thebigroomgr.com.

Nominate someone for the Bev Drake Essential Service Award!

You know that barista that always makes you smile? Or that bus driver who goes out of their way to help elderly passengers? West Michigan Works! wants to honor them.

They are looking for your nominations for the Bev Drake Essential Service Awards. Nominations are now open to recognize individuals in non-managerial, frontline service industry positions who go above and beyond.

The awards, named after former West Michigan Works! CEO Bev Drake, are intended to honor the dedication of those essential workers. Nominations will be accepted through Tuesday, September 30. Visit westmiworks.org for more information.

JW Marriott cultural event

Journey to a world of enchantment with the JW Marriott Grand Rapids, as it hosts an immersive cultural party called "Arabian Nights: A Thousand And One Delights" in the hotel's international ballroom this Saturday, September 27 from 6 P.M. to midnight.

The 21-and-over event will celebrate Middle Eastern and South Asian traditions with a welcome bazaar, a family-style Mediterranean and Middle Eastern dinner, live entertainment including belly dancers and dabke dancers, and a fortune teller.

For tickets and more details on this special event, visit the JW Marriott's Facebook page.

