Morning Buzz: September 2, 2025

Movers For Mutts campaign returns

Two Men and a Truck kicks off its "Movers For Mutts" campaign this week. From Wednesday, September 3 through October 22, you can donate items like pet food, treats, collars, leashes, and cleaning supplies that will go to the Humane Society of West Michigan.

There are plenty of places you can drop off, like Archival Brewing, The 12th House, The Pack, and Grand River Bank. The goal is to collect more than last year, which is over 1,200 items.

Walk For Lupus to support the Michigan Lupus Foundation

The Michigan Lupus Foundation hosts its annual Walk For Lupus this Saturday, September 6, at John Ball Zoo. This year's event is crucial as the Foundation faces a $125,000 funding shortfall after losing pharmaceutical support.

Proceeds support lupus patients, research, and community resources. Registration is $18 to $30 per person. Registration opens at 9 A.M. and the walk begins at 10 A.M.

To register or donate, visit milupus.org or call (248) 901-7299.

Day of Caring Goes to Camp registration

Volunteer registration is now open for the Day of Caring Goes to Camp in Muskegon County.

The annual initiative is put on by the United Way of the Lakeshore and is the largest day of service in Muskegon County. It's all happening Friday and starts with a volunteer breakfast at Camp Pinewood in Twin Lake.

Teams of co-workers, friends, families, and more will take on a variety of jobs from painting, landscaping, organizing, and supporting non-profits. Lunch is also provided.

It is an inclusive and welcoming atmosphere for volunteers of all ages and experience levels. To join the fun, head to unitedwaylakeshore.org.

Villa Bar & Banquet now open

The former Grandvilla restaurant in Grandville has been transformed into a modern-day showstopper. The landmark is now home to Villa Bar & Banquet, and its speakeasy-style lounge, The Dungeon.

The multi-million dollar renovation has relaunched as a modern event and nightlife venue. The event venue has room for up to 600 guests, ample free parking, and high end decor, along with flexible layouts that are perfect for anything from a salsa dance party, to comedy show, to a wedding reception.

The Dungeon, located downstairs, brings a refined, sultry atmosphere with rugged stone walls and plush velvet seating with craft cocktails and immersive design. It is now open to the public Tuesday through Sunday. You can see more at villabarbanquet.com.

Art workshops with Salvador Jiminez-Flores

Chicago-based artist, Salvador Jiminez-Flores is in West Michigan this week, hosting free workshops in the Holland community.

There's a teen printmaking workshop on Friday, September 5 at Cultureworks from 3:30 to 5:15 P.M. Then, there will be food and art making at the tortilla social at Hope Church from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

Saturday, there's a community printmaking station at the 14th Street Reformed Church in partnership with the Tulip City Walls Mural Festival. Right now, you can check out Jiminez-Flores' work at the Frederik Meijer Gardens in the exhibition Busted.

There is more information on this weekend's events at thecultureworks.org.

