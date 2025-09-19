Morning Buzz: September 19, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

ArtPrize 2025 Opening Celebration

The city comes alive tonight as ArtPrize 2025 kicks off with its opening celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with a beer garden for adults and a lantern-making workshop for kids. At 6:30 p.m., a parade of costumed performers and live music will lead the way to a dazzling fireworks display over the Grand River.

Full schedules are available at artprize.org.

Fall Bike Celebration in Kalamazoo and Vicksburg

The 7th Annual Fall Bike Celebration takes place this weekend, September 19–21. Events include a Farmers’ Market Cycle-In and historic village tours on Friday, a free kids’ Bike Rodeo on Saturday hosted by Safe Kids of Kalamazoo County, and a community bike tour on Sunday with routes for all ages and abilities.

Learn more at fallbikecelebration.org.

Sounds of the Zoo Music Festival

Downtown Kalamazoo will host the 4th Annual Sounds of the Zoo festival from September 22–28. The free, week-long event features more than 50 performances across genres like jazz, hip-hop, folk, and soul.

Held within the Social District, attendees can enjoy drinks from participating businesses while exploring venues. Highlights this year include the premiere of the Kalamazoo Gals documentary, honoring the women who built Gibson guitars, and a brand-new second-line parade.

Full lineup of events can be found at soundsofthezoo.com.

Dr. Rolf’s BBQ Grand Opening in Spring Lake

Dr. Rolf’s Barbeque is expanding into Spring Lake with a new brewpub, opening in the former Old Boys’ Brewhouse building.

Known for its Appalachian-inspired BBQ, the family-owned restaurant will now serve its own craft beer, brewed in-house. The grand opening kicks off at 11 a.m. tomorrow with the beer debut, followed by a backyard bash at 4 p.m. featuring live music and yard games.

More details can be found at drrolfsbbq.com.

Downtown Retail Incubator Program Launches

The Arts Marketplace at Studio Park and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. are launching the Downtown Retail Incubator Program (DRIP) to help aspiring entrepreneurs turn retail concepts into brick-and-mortar businesses. The initiative provides affordable retail space, coaching, and business planning support to guide up to 20 entrepreneurs over three years and help three to five transition into independent storefronts.

Applications and details are at artsmarketplacegr.com/drip

