Morning Buzz: September 18, 2025

ArtPrize Kicks Off with Uptown Celebration

ArtPrize officially launches today, and the Uptown neighborhood is marking the occasion with a kickoff party at Hermitage at Diamond, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary. From 5–9 p.m., visitors can enjoy live performances, food trucks, a community mural painting, and more. Uptown is one of 33 neighborhood venues hosting ArtPrize entries this year, spanning Eastown, East Hills, Wealthy Street, and East Fulton. Learn more on the event’s Facebook page.

Discount Admission at the Grand Rapids Art Museum

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is joining the ArtPrize fun with two outdoor installations by Michigan-based artists Elijah Haswell and Luis Fernandez. Haswell’s “Operation G.R.A.M.” covers the museum’s exterior with a large-scale illustration, while Fernandez’s “La Voz de Mi Gente” (“The Voice of My People”) explores identity and culture through photography. Inside, guests can also view the largest-ever collection of prints from David Hockney’s six-decade career and a Pablo Picasso exhibition in the Secchia Gallery. During ArtPrize, admission is reduced to $5.

Sickle Cell Walk and Roll Fun Fair in Wyoming

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute’s Sickle Cell Task Force is hosting the Sickle Cell Walk and Roll Fun Fair this Saturday at U of M Health-West’s Cancer Center in Wyoming. The free event raises awareness about sickle cell disease, which affects roughly 1 in every 365 Black births. Activities include a one-mile walk and roll at 11 a.m., live music, food, vendor booths, giveaways, health resources, and a blood drive. Details are available at graahi.org.

10th Annual Fall Family FunFest in Holland

Grant Me Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to finding permanent homes for children in foster care, is hosting its Fall Family FunFest on Saturday, September 20, from noon to 6 p.m. The event, held in partnership with Nelis Dutch Village and the Holland Town Center, features a picnic lunch, semi-truck show, and a custom car and motorcycle show in tribute to founder Randall Darling. Admission is a free-will donation, with proceeds supporting the organization’s mission. More information is available at grantmehope.org/funfest.

Talk Like a Pirate Day in Grand Haven

Grand Haven is embracing its inner buccaneer with Talk Like a Pirate Day celebrations running through Saturday. Nearly 20 participating businesses are hosting pirate-themed activities where visitors can collect “pirate plunder” at each stop along the route. Pirates, young and old, can complete challenges to gather their booty and enjoy swashbuckling fun. More details are available on the event’s Facebook page.

