Morning Buzz: September 17, 2025

Farm to Table Fundraiser in Hudsonville

The 9th Annual West Michigan Farm to Table takes place Friday at The Red Shed and Byre 53 in Hudsonville.

The event is a fundraiser for the National Bone Marrow Donor Program and Be The Match (now called NMDP). Guests can enjoy a multi-course feast prepared by renowned local chefs, featuring locally sourced ingredients.

Proceeds support lifesaving work for patients battling blood cancers like leukemia and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease. Tickets are $165.

$20,000 in Teacher Grants Available

Members First Credit Union has launched its Joy in Teaching initiative, awarding $20,000 in grants to Michigan educators.

Forty teachers will each receive $500 to cover classroom materials, equipment, and resources not funded by school budgets. Previous winners used funds for flexible seating, 3D printers, library books, and musical instruments.

Applications are open now through October 15, with recipients announced by November 30. Educators can apply at mfcu.net/teachergrants.

Grand Rapids’ 175th Birthday Beer

To celebrate its 175th anniversary, the City of Grand Rapids has partnered with City Built Brewing Company to release a special lager.

Kendall College of Art and Design students competed to design the commemorative can, with Abe Jannenga’s winning design, Flora, chosen for its reflection of the city’s natural diversity.

The beer is available in cans and on tap at City Built Brewing and other local establishments, including Kingma’s Market, HopCat, Rishi’s, Horrocks, Blue Dog Tavern, and Rez Lounge.

12th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk in Kalamazoo

Gryphon Place hosts its 12th annual Suicide Prevention Walk this Saturday at Bronson Park.

The day begins with registration and a resource fair at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 9:30 a.m. panel discussion on suicide prevention featuring local experts and individuals with lived experience.

The 5K walk starts at 10 a.m., with a shorter 1K option also available. Registration is $30 per person, with all proceeds supporting Gryphon Place’s local mental health programs.

Learn more at gryphon.org/spw.

International Find the Good Day Celebration

September 19 marks International Find the Good Day, dedicated to recognizing positivity, resilience, and community spirit. In Grand Rapids, the Junior League and YWCA West Central Michigan are co-hosting a family-friendly celebration at 25 Sheldon Boulevard SE from 4 to 8 p.m.

The event is open to all and will highlight optimism and togetherness in the community.

