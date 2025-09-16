Morning Buzz: September 16, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Kalamazoo Launches New 269 Festival This Week

Kalamazoo is debuting a brand-new festival celebrating the energy, talent, and creative spirit of the community. The 269 Festival, named after the local area code and held around the 269th day of the year, kicks off this Friday.

The multi-day event highlights the city’s strengths in music, film, entrepreneurship, and community building, creating what organizers describe as a “cultural moment” for Kalamazoo.

Festival highlights include:



Southwest Michigan’s Entrepreneurial Summit

Bell’s 40th Anniversary Party

Live music with Sounds of the Zoo

The groundbreaking of Kalamazoo’s new event center

The festival is September 19–27. For the full schedule and updates, follow @269FestKzoo on Instagram or @269Fest on Facebook.

Careerline Tech Center Adds Fire Rescue Program

Careerline Tech Center (CTC), part of the Ottawa Area ISD, has launched a new Fire Rescue program for juniors and seniors this school year.

Led by instructor Matt Dilley and paraprofessional Brad Dirkse—both active firefighters with nearly 40 years of combined experience—the program provides hands-on training, seven Saturday field sessions with local fire departments, and opportunities for age-eligible students to earn firefighter certification directly through CTC.

More details are available at OAISD.org.

ALPACT Hosts “AI in Action” Panel in Grand Rapids

Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust (ALPACT), part of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, is hosting a special panel this week called AI in Action.

The event will bring together CEOs, tech experts, and law enforcement leaders for a conversation on shaping the future of artificial intelligence in Grand Rapids.

The free event takes place tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at All Art Works on Cesar Chavez Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at aiinactiongr.eventbrite.com.

Muskegon Museum of Art Opens 96th Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition

The Muskegon Museum of Art has opened its 96th Michigan Contemporary Art Exhibition, showcasing work from 150 artists across the state.

As the longest-running juried show of its kind in Michigan, the exhibition features a wide range of media, including painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, and jewelry.

A public reception and awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 18, at 5 p.m., where artists will compete for several prizes, including a $1,500 Best in Show award. Most of the artwork will also be available for purchase.

The exhibition runs through November 19. Learn more at muskegonartmuseum.org.

Hudsonville Dental Hosts Free “Smiles From the Heart” Day

Hudsonville Dental is once again hosting its Smiles From the Heart event, offering free dental care for adults without access to treatment.

This Friday, starting at 8 a.m., patients can receive one free cleaning, filling, or extraction on a first-come, first-served basis. The clinic expects to serve around 100 people. Patients should bring a photo ID and a current medication list.

Since launching Smiles From the Heart, Hudsonville Dental has donated more than $450,000 in care to over 1,400 West Michigan patients.

