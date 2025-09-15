Morning Buzz: September 15, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives Ribbon Cutting

The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives is officially opening its new facility today, marking a major milestone for the cultural hub.

The ceremonial ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. at the museum’s new location, 41 Sheldon Avenue SE. Community members are invited to celebrate this new chapter, as GRAAMA expands its role in collecting, preserving, and retelling the rich stories that shape the African American experience in Grand Rapids.

Learn more at graama.org.

Charitable Union Winter Coat Drive in Battle Creek

Charitable Union has launched its annual Winter Coat Drive to help families prepare for Michigan’s harsh winter.

Last year, the nonprofit distributed more than 11,000 items of winter gear, including coats, boots, hats, and mittens. The need is growing, especially for adult-sized coats and boots.

Donations can be dropped off at locations across Calhoun County through October 15, including banks, credit unions, local shops, and Charitable Union’s own store on Calhoun Street.

For donation sites, hours, and ways to give, visit charitableunion.org.

Grand Rapids Public Library Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a series of free events for Hispanic Heritage Month.

This Thursday, as part of the Michigan Author Series, Dr. Delia Fernández-Jones, a professor at Michigan State University, will speak about her book Making the Mexican City: Migration, Placemaking and Activism in Grand Rapids at the Main Library, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Also, enjoy live mariachi music with Gabriel Estrada, performing at the West Side Branch from 6–7 p.m., and later at the Main Library on September 30. Additional children’s activities are also planned.

Full details are available at grpl.org.

Fulton Street Market Fundraiser: “A Night at the Market”

The historic Fulton Street Market will transform into a culinary showcase this Thursday with its annual fundraiser, “A Night at the Market.”

From 7 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy curated small plates from private chefs using local ingredients, craft beverages, live music, and an interactive art exhibit.

Tickets are $100 and include food, two drinks, and entertainment. Proceeds will support Fulton Street Market’s mission to expand food access, uplift local businesses, and strengthen the local food economy.

Tickets and details at fultonstreetmarket.org.

USS Silversides Museum Retires U.S. Coast Guard Cutter McLane

The USS Silversides Submarine Museum in Muskegon has officially de-accessioned the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter McLane, a nearly 100-year-old vessel.

Closed to the public since spring 2025 due to safety concerns, the ship had deteriorated beyond repair. Artifacts were removed for preservation and will remain part of the museum’s collection, with some shared with partner organizations.

Leaders say the difficult decision allows the museum to focus on restoring the USS Silversides submarine.

