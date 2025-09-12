Morning Buzz: September 12, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Consumers Credit Union & Nothing Bundt Cakes Break World Record

Last weekend, Consumers Credit Union and Nothing Bundt Cakes officially broke the world record for the largest cake walk ever with 659 participants at the Special Olympics Michigan campus.

The event raised $20,000 to support Special Olympics Michigan and the Be Nice mental health program. Attendees enjoyed food trucks, yard games, face painting, and prizes — making it a record-breaking celebration for the community.

Turkey Trot Kick-Off Event

It’s time to “use your feet before you eat.” The Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) Turkey Trot returns for its 33rd year to support GRPS athletics, with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network back as presenting sponsors.

A kick-off pep rally is scheduled for Monday, September 15, at 9:30 a.m. outside Van Andel Arena, where Mayor David LaGrand is expected to help launch the event.

Last year’s Turkey Trot saw more than 6,400 participants and raised over $300,000 for athletics — and organizers are aiming even higher this year. Registration is now open at grps.org/turkeytrot.

New Connected Learning Center Brings Free High-Speed Internet

The Baxter Community Center, a nonprofit hub in Grand Rapids, has opened a Connected Learning Center in partnership with AT&T.

The center provides free high-speed internet, Wi-Fi, and Dell computers for students and families. Leaders, including Representative Kristian Grant, City Commissioner Marshall Kilgore, and AT&T President David Lewis, joined the ribbon-cutting.

This is the first Connected Learning Center in Grand Rapids and only the third in Michigan. Along with digital access, it will offer educational support and mentoring. AT&T also donated $50,000 to support Baxter’s mission, part of its national goal to connect 25 million people to high-speed internet by 2030.

Clapp Family Mastodon on Display at GRPM

After spending 13,000 years underground, the bones of a mastodon discovered during a 2022 road project near the Clapp family property are now on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Crews recovered around 130 bones, making the juvenile mastodon about 70 percent complete. Research suggests it died at the end of the Ice Age.

Visitors can now view a full-scale replica, along with the original bones, at the museum’s entrance. For tickets and hours, visit grpm.org.

Pawsitive Healing Sanctuary Hosting Fall Rescue Bash

This weekend, Pawsitive Healing Sanctuary will host its Fall Rescue Bash at Centennial Park in Holland from 12–4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The nonprofit provides a space where children and animals who have experienced trauma can bond and heal. The free event will feature local vendors, fun activities, and adoptable animals from area rescues. Donations will support the nonprofit’s effort to purchase land in Allegan County to build a permanent sanctuary.

For more details, please visit the Pawsitive Healing Sanctuary Facebook page.

