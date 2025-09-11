Morning Buzz: September 11, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

John Ball Zoo Hosting Gender Reveal for Pygmy Hippo Calf

The moment is here! John Ball Zoo will host a gender reveal this morning at 11:30 a.m. for its newest addition — an 11-pound pygmy hippo calf born on September 3 to first-time parents Penelope and Jahari.

This is a historic milestone, as it’s the first pygmy hippo born at the zoo. Pygmy hippos are an endangered species, and the zoo says new dad Jahari will play a role in revealing the calf’s gender.

For more information, visit jbzoo.org.

Downtown Market Grand Rapids Ceramics & Pottery Pop-Up

Looking for a unique shopping experience? The Downtown Market Grand Rapids is hosting a Ceramics and Pottery Pop-Up on September 14, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The free event features more than 20 local and regional artists selling handcrafted items like mugs, vases, and dishes. While shopping, guests can also enjoy food from the Market Hall’s vendors.

More details are available at downtownmarketgr.com.

Grand Rapids Out of the Darkness Walk

Hundreds will gather Sunday for the Grand Rapids Out of the Darkness Walk to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention.

The free event takes place at The Meadows at Millennium Park in Wyoming and is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Chapter. Organizers hope to raise $100,000 for prevention programs and resources. Mental health organizations will be on-site, including information about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with the event running from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Learn more or donate at afsp.org/grandrapids.

Bibleway Outreach Community Block Party

The Bibleway Outreach Community Block Party returns this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Cass Avenue SE between Highland and Delaware Streets.

This free neighborhood celebration will feature live music, food, children’s activities, and community resources, all designed to strengthen connections in the Cass Avenue area.

Find details on the Bibleway Outreach Facebook page.

Just Between Friends Sale in Full Swing

Parents looking to save on back-to-school shopping can head to the Just Between Friends Sale in Comstock Park. The pop-up marketplace for gently used children’s clothing and gear runs through September 13 at the former Art Van located at 4273 Alpine Avenue NW.

Admission is free today. On Friday and Saturday, entry is $3 at the door, with remaining items marked 50% off.

More details and tickets are available at grandrapids.jbfsale.com

