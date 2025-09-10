Morning Buzz: September 10, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Vote for GRR as best small airport!

Your vote counts, and our own Gerald R. Ford International Airport is in the running for the "Best Small Airport" by USA Today!

Voting is open now through Monday, October 6, and you can cast one vote per day. More than four million passengers passed through the airport in 2024, and it is in the midst of an expansion campaign called "Elevate". That includes eight new gates, moving the air traffic control tower, a consolidated rental car facility, and a new parking garage.

If you want to get in on the voting, head to 10best.usatoday.com/awards.

LoNia's World Center open house

A local non-profit is celebrating a new location with a grand open house! LoNia's World Center assists young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities with culinary and hospitality work force opportunities.

The event will be held Thursday from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the new location on 3308 East Paris in Kentwood. Expect food, fun, and a preview of the upcoming fall culinary camp. You can find more information on Facebook.

Brewery Vivant Community Jammboree Festival

Brewery Vivant is turning 15 years old, and everyone is invited to a block party on Saturday to celebrate. The Community Jamboree Festival will turn the Cherry Street parking lot into a party with music, food, games, and local flavor.

In the afternoon from 1 P.M. to 5 P.M., it will be family-focused with an artist market, food trucks, pretzels, ice cream, slushies, and oversized yard games.

The live music kicks off at 5 P.M. with three bands made up of Vivant staff and longtime patrons: Dr. 4ward and the Hosts, Green Acres, and Cheap Emotion.

Admission is free, while food, drinks, and treats are available for purchase.

Enlighten returning to Frederik Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is bringing back its holiday light spectacle: "Enlighten". The immersive outdoor experience returns after an amazing launch last year, with over 80,000 tickets sold.

The show will feature updated lighting and music, alongside new amenities like additional restrooms, more food and beverage options, and an expanded beer garden entry.

You can catch it on select nights from November 24 through January 3. Tickets range from $12 to $24. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit meijergardens.org/enlighten.

GRPL parking lot party

Be a part of making a community brighter! The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a parking lot party and mural reveal this weekend at their Van Belkum Branch.

Regional artist Dustin Hunt is known for his vibrant and community-focused projects. Guests will be able to meet him and take part in a community paint-by-number project hosted by Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts.

There will also be fun family activities like face painting, cookies, and a special art project for the kids.

It's all happening outside the branch along Plainfield Avenue from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. on Saturday.

