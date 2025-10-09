Morning Buzz: October 9, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Feeding Broncos President's Challenge

Did you know that since February, Feeding Broncos - the Western Michigan University registered student organization, has already provided nearly 3,000 meals at the Kanley Chapel Meal Site? The organization recently announced the launch of its "President's Challenge", an urgent fundraising initiative that aims to secure $50,000 to sustain their free dinner service for food-insecure college students. It's happening today from 12 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Board of Trustees Plaza near the student center. If their goal is not met, the dinner service will be paused on October 17. You can learn more about today's event and how to help at broncoskitchen.org/donate.

Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo transforms into a spooky wonderland this Halloween season with its annual "Zoo Goes Boo" celebration. The family-friendly event runs weekends October 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26, featuring entertainment, costumes, and candy-filled fun. Guests can enjoy treat stations, magicians, fire performers, jugglers, and other Halloween surprises. Zoo members get early access from 9 A.M. to 10 A.M., with general admission from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. daily. For tickets and details, visit jbzoo.org.

SLD Read's Literacy A-Listers

It's time to roll out the red carpet! Local non-profit SLD Read is hosting "Literacy A-Listers", a star-studded celebration of reading, learning, and community support. It's this Saturday, October 11 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Kentwood Branch of the Kent District Library. The evening will shine a spotlight on SLD Read's students, families, tutors, and supporters past, present, and future. Guests will enjoy music, dancing, raffle prizes, dessert tables, and fun activities for kids and families in a festive red-carpet atmosphere.

Tickets are free for current and past students and tutors. All other guest tickets are $20. RSVP at sldread.org.

Power of the Purse fundraiser

Every Woman's Place celebrates 50 years of service to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking. The organization will host its signature fundraiser, "Power of the Purse" tonight from 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. at The Trillium in Spring Lake. The event features dinner, drinks, auctions, and powerful stories of survivors whose lives have been changed through EWP's support. All proceeds benefit shelter, counseling, and advocacy servies for those impacted by abuse. Learn more or donate at everywomansplace.org.

Great Lakes Chorus' cabaret

The award-winning Great Lakes Chorus Invites is hosting "Lights, Camera, Harmony!" a glamorous cabaret-style fundraiser featuring classic Hollywood tunes, elegant hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and cocktails along with a wine pull and silent auction.

It's Friday, October 10 at the Lit by The Penny Loafter in downtown Grand Rapids. Originally built in 1887 as the home of the ladies' literacy club, this national historic landmark is celebrating its "red curtain revival"; its return as a vibrant community hub for the performing arts like the Great Lakes Chorus. Doors open at 5 P.M. with the live show starting at 6 P.M. Cocktail attire is encouraged. For tickets, visit greatlakeschorus.ludus.com.

