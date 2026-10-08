Morning Buzz: October 8, 2026

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So you think you're funny? The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is searching for an aspiring comedian to open its Comedy Night @ LACA, Thursday, January 28, at 7 p.m. Comedians 18 and older can submit a 2 to 3 minute stand-up video through the Arts Center's online form, with a deadline of midnight November 30. Skits won't be considered, and a panel of LACA staff and stand-up comedian Ricarlo Williams-Winston will pick the winner, announced December 18. LACA's executive director says it's a chance for someone who's been working on their material to experience opening a professional comedy show. To enter, head to ludingtonartscenter.org/stand-up.

Ever consider starting your own art collection? It's more accessible than you may think. The Muskegon Museum of Art is launching its Young Collectors Club... a community for anyone ready to start their own collection. Members get quarterly meetings, field trips to studios and galleries, private tours, and early access to exhibitions. To join, you need to be between the ages of 18 and 40, a museum membership, and a pledge to buy one artwork a year. A free info session is Thursday, October 29 at the museum. muskegonartmuseum.org/ycc for more.

Kent County is rolling out its 2026 fall color tour, and this year comes with a new interactive guide that syncs with Google Maps. The Kent County Road Commission and Kent County Parks Department have 18 routes across the northern, southern, eastern and western parts of the county, covering more than 350 miles. Along the way, drivers can spot historic bridges like the Fallasburg Covered Bridge and the Ada Covered Bridge, plus the Pine Island Drive Bridge, the only camelback-style bridge in Michigan. Check the Pure Michigan fall color map to see when colors peak, and find printable maps at the Kent County Parks Department website.

Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports, Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, and the West Michigan Mountain Bike Alliance are all teaming up to push adaptive mountain biking forward. Their belief? The trail is for everyone, and they're hosting a screening of the documentary "Best Day Ever" October 14th at Wealthy Theatre... following riders who regain independence and challenge who belongs on the trail. A panel discussion on accessible trails follows the film. Find details at friendsofgrparks.org.

West Michigan will put one foot in front of the other in the name of mental health. This Sunday is the Grand Rapids Out of the Darkness Walk, joining a nationwide effort to raise awareness of suicide prevention. The walk, hosted by the Michigan Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, takes place at the Meadows at Millennium Park in Walker. Check-in starts at 11 a.m. and the event runs from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Walkers have set a local fundraising goal of $100-thousand dollars to support education and support programs. The walk is free to attend, and local mental health organizations will be there to share resources, including the 988 Lifeline. To join or donate, head to afsp.org/grandrapids.

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