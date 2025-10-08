Morning Buzz: October 8, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

GMC NBMBAA Black Think event

The Greater Michigan Chapter of the National Black MBA Association launches its first-annual "Black Think" event this Friday from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives.

The event, themed "investing in Black talent", will present data, stories, and strategies to drive equity and growth for Black professionals across West Michigan. Attendees will hear powerful insights, engage in panel discussions, and network with leaders committed to advancing inclusion.

More information and tickets can be found on Eventbrite.

The Summit: Leaders En Accion conference from the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

A conference focused on empowering Latino leaders is coming to West Michigan! The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is presenting The Summit: Leaders En Accion, a day-long conference to empower Latino college students and professionals.

It's this Friday at the GFS service facility in Wyoming, and features keynote speaker Eduardo Placer. Attendees can participate in breakout sessions targeted for both students and professionals, including topics on career negotiation, personal branding, and the latest in artificial intelligence.

The day also includes a networking lunch and afterglow reception. Admission is free for Latinx college students and $35 for professionals. Registration is open.

Scream Park in Niles ranked in America's Top 5 Bucket List Haunts

Niles' Scream Park has been named one of America's Top 5 Bucket List Haunts by America Haunts!

For 52 years, this 44-acre Halloween destination has reinvented itself every season, rebuilding most of its attractions to keep visitors guessing. This year features new experiences like The Lodge, Dust to Dust, a Gothic cathedral, and a Krampus village. Extreme challenges like "Hooded" and "Black Out Extreme" test every sense and push guests to face their fears head-on.

Learn more or plan your trip at haunted.org.

KFB Muskegon open house

The community is invited to see Kids' Food Basket's new, expanded location in Muskegon! This open house is free to attend and open to community members of all ages.

The new location, located at 2330 Barclay Street, will continue KFB's mission to provide healthy meals to kids who need it. Currently, about 2,300 meals are distributed daily in Muskegon County.

The open house runs from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M. and will have information about the organization, including a volunteer sign-up, kid-friendly "Bee Bot" with STEM games, apple tasting tests, apple cider, micro green souvenir planting, and more.

Visit kidsfoodbasket.org for more information.

Cadillac, MI celebrating KISS' 50th anniversary of performing at the high school

Move over, Detroit Rock City! The rock is coming to Cadillac this weekend for the KISS 50 Cadillac Reunion!

This is all a celebration of when the iconic band came to northern Michigan to play a homecoming concert for students at Cadillac High School. This year, the city is celebrating that with plenty of commemorative events, from a 5K to a golf outing, book signing, documentary film, and tribute concert with Mr. Speed.

Plus, there are special exhibits on display and a self-guided history tour, even bingo!

Head to kisscadillac.com for a full schedule of events.

