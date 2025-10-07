Morning Buzz: October 7, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Dinner and a movie at the Grand Haven Momentum Center

Families can get into the spooky season with a free dinner and movie night at the Grand Haven Momentum Center this Friday, October 10.

All are invited to join for a screening of the beautifully spooky stop-motion film, Coraline. Directed by Henry Selick of The Nightmare Before Christmas fame, the PG-rated movie follows young Coraline as she discovers a dark, tempting, and dangerous alternate world behind a secret door in her new home.

The night begins with a free dinner at 5 P.M. in the community event room, followed by the film at 6 P.M.

You can go to momentumcentergh.org with any questions.

New Portage Farmers Market groundbreaking ceremony

The city of Portage will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new, permanent home of the Portage Farmers Market on Wednesday at 1:30 P.M. The event will take place on East Centre Avenue, just west of the Portage Zhang Senior Center.

Since 2016, the market has grown from 12 vendors and 5,000 visitors to more than 30 vendors and 30,000 visitors each year. The new $3.25 million site will feature open-air pavilions, a performance space, picnic areas, and accessible walkways.

Construction begins this fall, with the new market expected to open in spring 2026.

Charitable Union open house

It's a great chance to see where your donation dollars actually go, or it may inspire you to start supporting!

Charitable Union is hosting a community open house this Thursday, October 9, from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. in Battle Creek. It's a special opportunity for community members and financial partners to take a guided tour and see the organization's free store and operations in action.

The open house will showcase how Charitable Union provides free clothing, personal care items, and household goods to Calhoun County residents in need. Visitors can see how their support directly contributes to the dignity and basic needs of thousands of local families. The non-profit depends on monetary contributions to purchase essential items that are not donated, such as underwear, socks, and diapers, and to expand client shopping hours for working families.

No registration is required. For more information on how funds are used, visit charitableunion.org.

Coopersville Brewing Company Harvest Fest

The Coopersville Brewing Company is hosting it's fourth-annual Harvest Fest this weekend, and everyone is invited!

There will be live polka from The Biereller Boys from 1 P.M. to 3 P.M. and the Mike and Jess Duo from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. Plus, pumpkin painting for the kids, a hay pit stuffed with treats and prizes, food special, craft beers, and it's free to attend!

It's all happening Saturday starting at noon at the Coopersville Brewery. Find more information on the brewery's Facebook page.

ABVI October events

October is blindness awareness month, and the Association For the Blind and Visually Impaired has two key events to help those with low vision thrive!

First, you can support ABVI's mission at Crafting Vision 2025, their annual fundraiser. This year's funds will launch the critical R.I.S.E. employment initiative, designed to expand job opportunities for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.

Join them for the evening of food and drinks this Wednesday, October 8, from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

Can't make that? Join the ABVI for the White Cane Walk through downtown Grand Rapids, celebrating White Cane Awareness Day on Wednesday, October 15.

For more information on both events, visit abvimi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok