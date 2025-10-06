Morning Buzz: October 6, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mitch Albom at the Wealthy Theatre

One of America's favorite storytellers, Michigan native Mitch Albom will be at the Wealthy Theatre this week. He will be chatting about his new novel, Twice, described as a love story that is enchanting, probing, and clairvoyant in matters of the heart.

The event is all to benefit the Jo Elyn Nyman Pediatric Hospice Endowment Fund at Hospice of Michigan. It's this Friday at 7 P.M., and there are two ticket options: $45 for general admission and $100 for a meet-and-greet with the author. All attendees get a copy of the book.

Head to grcmc.org to get your tickets.

Grand Rapids Senior Expo

Seniors and caregivers, listen up! There is a free event coming to connect you with dozens of organizations dedicated to assistance and care!

The annual Grand Rapids Senior Expo at the Frederik Meijer Gardens connects seniors and caregivers with more than fifty organizations specializing in assisted living, Alzheimer's information, home care, veterans benefits, medicare, mobility solutions, and more.

Attendees can take advantage of free health screenings, complimentary refreshments, hourly prize drawings, and plenty of giveaways.

The expo will be held tomorrow, October 7 from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. For more information, visit seniorexpousa.com.

Fall Bridal Show

Have a wedding in your future? The fall bridal show of West Michigan is a great place to start your planning. It's happening this Saturday at DeVos Place from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. with a fashion show presented by LA Bridal Loft at 2 P.M.

Check out vendors with everything from transportation, to photographers, caterers, venues, and more. Brides who pre-register are entered to win thousands of dollars in door prizes. Admission is $11 online or at the door.

Head to kohlerexpo.com to learn more.

National Civics Bee coming to West Michigan

Middle school students, are you ready to test your civics knowledge? The Grand Rapids Chamber is bringing the National Civics Bee to West Michigan, culminating in a live competition at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum!

This multi-round, non-artisan competition is open to 6th, 7th, and 8th graders from all school types across the region, inviting them to showcase civics knowledge and community engagement. Participants start with a civics essay competition. Finalists will advance to the live West Michigan event in April 2026 at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

National finalists will compete in Washington, D.C. for cash prizes. The essay application portal is now open!

Visit grandrapids.org/national-civics-bee for more information.

Flower World installation piece at Saugatuck's Cook Park

Celebrate a new art installation in Saugatuck this week! Flower World is a new, immersive piece by nationally recognized artist Jeffrey Augustine Songco.

It's being called more than a sculpture - it's an invitation for the community and visitors to engage with art in a playful, memorable way, celebrating creativity and community pride.

There will be a special ribbon cutting Saturday at 6 P.M. at Cook Park, with a lively celebration that includes cider and donuts, signature cocktails, fire eaters, glow-in-the-dark jugglers, and more.

The installation will be in the park until April 2026.

