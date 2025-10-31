Morning Buzz: October 31, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

NICU babies dressed up for Halloween

Tiny trick-or-treaters brought big smiles to Trinity Health Grand Rapids this Halloween! The NICU team turned the unit into a festive celebration, dressing newborns in hand-made costumes, all designed by the nursing staff.

From a miniature Detroit Lion, to spaghetti and meatballs, and even peanut butter and jelly twins, these perfectly-sized outfits help families celebrate a sweet holiday moment together. Families got to keep the costumes and take home photos of their babies' first Halloween!

To learn more about the NICU, visit trinityhealthmichigan.org.

City High Middle School earns Blue Ribbon recognition

A local school is earning national recognition! City High Middle School in Grand Rapids has been named a Michigan Blue Ribbon School for academic achievement by the Michigan Department of Education. It's one of only 16 high-performing schools in the state to receive this honor.

The school, which offers an international baccalaureate program, was first recognized in 2019 and earned a spot in the nation's Top 50 in U.S. News & World Report's rankings this year.

The state board of education will honor the Blue Ribbon Schools at a special ceremony on November 13, which will be livestreamed to the public for those who want to watch.

Witches paddle board on Mona Lake

Witches were making waves in Muskegon this week, and it was all for a good cause! Dozens of women in pointy hats and capes traded their broomsticks for paddle boards on Mona Lake.

The "Standup With The Witches" event raised money for breast cancer screenings, helping cover costs for women who otherwise couldn't afford them.

Since 2012, Standup For The Cure has turned fun on the water into life-saving support on land.

For details or to donate, fly over to standupforthecure.org.

Odd/Even parking begins this weekend!

Seasonal parking rules are about to kick in! Starting Saturday, November 1, odd/even and same-side parking restrictions will be enforced on many neighborhood streets to help city street sweepers and snowplows access roads for cleaning leaves, debris, and snow.

The restrictions run from November 1 until April 1, regardless of weather. Vehicles parked in violation face a $20 ticket. Drivers can find more information and a restricted street map on the city's website.

West Michigan is home to top two scariest graveyards in Michigan

In news you didn't know you needed, a new poll reveals the three scariest graveyards in Michigan, and two of them are right here in West Michigan!

More than 3,000 Americans were asked which cemetery they would be the least prepared to visit alone at night. Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit took the top spot, followed by Findlay Cemetery in Ada Township (home of the legendary "Ada Witch"), and Nunica Cemetery in Ottawa County, known for its mysterious lights and laughter.

The survey from Choice Mutual ranked Sleepy Hollow in New York as the nation's most terrifying graveyard. You can see the full list at choicemutual.com.

