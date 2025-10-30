Morning Buzz: October 30, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Gun Lake Casino patron wins $500,000 jackpot

A huge payday at Gun Lake Casino Resort - one lucky guest just hit a jackpot worth $514,378! It all happened on the Wild Ninja Dollar Storm slot machine earlier this month in Wayland.

The casino team says they're just as excited as the winner, who is choosing to keep their identity under wraps.

You can always try your luck! Learn more at gunlakecasino.com.

Rebel Nell opens new Grand Rapids location

More than jewelry and art, it's a movement. Rebel Nell, the company renowned for creating unique jewelry and murals from re-purposed materials like Comerica Park dugout vinyl, Fox Theatre seats, and fallen graffiti, has opened its fourth retail location right in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids at 96 Monroe Center. The location will serve as a hub for custom jewelry design and corporate team-building murals.

Every purchase at Rebel Nell directly supports employment opportunities and wraparound support for women overcoming barriers to employment. Since 2013, the company has employed 49 women transitioning out of homelessness.

For more information on their mission and to visit the new store, visit rebelnell.com.

Getty Drive-In ending season this weekend

Get ready for one last movie weekend under the stars! The Getty Drive-In in Muskegon is wrapping up its 82nd season this Friday and Saturday with the ninth annual Halloween at the Getty!

Come in costume, decorate your car, and load up on candy during "Flick-or-Treat" from 5:30 P.M. to 6:30 P.M., with prizes announced at 6:30 before the movies begin at dark. This year's lineup includes the sing-along version of K-Pop Demon Hunters, E.T. The Extra Terrestrial, Black Phone 2, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Tickets are $6 and available at celebrationcinema.com or at the gate.

Thanks For Giving at the Holland Farmers Market

This holiday season, the Holland Farmers Market is saying "thanks for giving". They're teaming up with Community Action House to make sure no neighbor goes hungry by hosting a "Thanks For Giving" food drive, benefitting the Community Action House food club.

It runs from this Saturday, November 1, through Saturday, November 22. The food club is a membership-based grocery store that provides healthy food choices to low-income families.

Donate healthy, non-perishable food items at the market each Wednesday and Saturday in November. Among the most needed items are canned beans, healthy cooking oils, broth, and canned fruit in 100% juice. Donating goods puts you into a prize drawing for a gift basket including $100 in market bucks!

For a complete list of needed items and food drive details, visit hollandfarmersmarket.com.

Literacy Champion awards from KDL

The Kent District Library is on the hunt for its next literacy champions! Nominations are now open for the fourth annual award honoring outstanding leaders in reading and literacy advocacy.

One individual and one organization will each receive $1,000, a crystal trophy, and public recognition for their impact.

Nominations run through February 28, 2026 and can include teachers, tutors, authors, libraries, or businesses promoting literacy. Submit your nomination and learn more at kdl.org/literacychampion.

