Morning Buzz: October 29, 2025

Hugo the baby pygmy hippo set to make debut

The John Ball Zoo's newest, cutest addition is making his public debut this week! Hugo, the pygmy hippo calf greeted zoo members during a special event Monday, but now he and his mom, Penelope, will be in their habitat daily from 10:30 A.M. until close.

There is no guarantee mom and baby will be out - the animal care teams let them choose where they want to be, and it's normal for both to sleep during the day.

Hugo was born September 3 to first-time parents Penelope and Jahari, weighing at just 11 pounds. In the time since then, Hugo has bonded with mom and learned essential hippo skills like how to swim and hold his breath underwater.

GRPM to expand Community Archives and Research Center

Get ready for more access to Grand Rapids history! The Grand Rapids Public Museum just kicked off a major expansion at its Community Archives and Research Center. The CARC, which houses nearly all of the museum's 250,000 artifacts, will soon house a public lobby and classroom spaces.

The enhancements are designed to significantly broaden community access, effectively doubling the number of students served by the museum's educational programming, allowing for deeper study and scholarship. Museum leaders and local officials gathered yesterday to celebrate the commencement of this pivotal project, which is scheduled to be finished in early 2026.

45th annual model train show in Kalamazoo

All aboard for the 45th annual Model Train Show and Sale this Sunday, November 2, at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center!

Doors open from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. with admission just $6 for adults, and kids 12 and under get in free with an adult.

Enjoy operating model railroads, rare collectibles, and over 600 enthusiasts celebrating the magic of miniature trains. Meet local model railroad club members, show new and used train items, and even let the kids drive a train on a special hands-on layout.

Free tax preparation programs from the Michigan Treasury

There are many ways you can pay it forward, and the Michigan Treasury has a unique opportunity for you to help someone in need!

They are urging residents to volunteer for free tax preparation programs across the state. State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks is calling on Michigan residents to join programs like Vita and TCE, which provide no-cost tax services to low and moderate income households and seniors.

Volunteers receive free training and IRS certification and are needed to help families file returns and claim important tax credits. Organizers say no prior tax experience is required, and there are roles available for everyone, from greeting clients to preparing returns.

Many can be done from your own home. Want to volunteer? Head to michiganfreetaxhelp.org to sign up.

Embellish Handbells fall concert

Embellish Handbells is celebrating 30 years of music and community with a special fall concert this Saturday at the Salvation Army Kroc Center on South Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

The performance begins at 2:30 P.M. and features an "Under a Harvest Moon" program, with classics like "Moondance" and "Fly Me To The Moon".

Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and military, and free for students and children. You can only get tickets at the door. Guests are invited to stay after the show for a special 30th anniversary reception celebrating three decades of ringing.

