Morning Buzz: October 28, 2025

Italian cooking at Franciscan Life Process Center

The Franciscan Life Process Center is cooking up something special this fall, and you're invited to the table!

The Franciscan Sisters are hosting Italian cooking and bread making classes in their newly renovated kitchen in Lowell. From fresh pasta to classic desserts, Executive Director Sister Gabriella Pettirossi, born and raised in Assisi, Italy is sharing her culinary secrets.

Classes run Tuesday evenings through November, plus special bread making sessions on November 15 and December 6. Each hands-on class is filled with flavor, faith, and fun, all for $75 to $100.

Mary Free Bed Halloween fun

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation hospital once again made sure that nobody misses out on the Halloween fun. They hosted their annual Trunk-or-Treat style event last Friday night, bringing Halloween magic to its youngest patients. Pediatric patients and their families enjoyed a haunted "scare-apy" garden, featuring festive food, games, and trick-or-treating fun.

Hospital staff and their families decorated dozens of tables and handed out candy to make sure they got to experience Halloween festivities. One former patient even dressed as a Mary Free Bed physical therapist!

The event is hosted by the Mary Free Bed kids' team with support from the Mary Free Bed Guild, Foundation, and Spartan Nash.

Holland Ice Park tickets now on sale

Tickets for the brand-new Holland Ice Park just went on sale this morning for the season, and you'll want to grab them early! All public skate and curling sessions must be reserved in advance at hollandrecreation.com. No tickets will be sold on site.

Open skate costs $10 for a 90-minute session, and curling reservations range from $70 to $125. The first public skate happens Friday, November 14 at 6 P.M. right after the grand opening ceremony at 2.

The Holland Ice Park features a skating ribbon, ice pond, and curling sheet located at 6th and Central. The park will be open through March, weather permitting.

Halloween at the Dungeon Bar

Get ready for a ghoulishly good time in The Dungeon! The Dungeon Bar, that is. It is part of the Villa Bar & Banquet in Grandville, which is hosting its Halloween event this Saturday night.

The public is invited to a spooktacular evening featuring a three-course dinner and murder mystery show from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. After dinner, the party continues with dancing and drink specials until midnight. Costumes are encouraged with prizes awarded throughout the night.

You can get more information on their Facebook page.

Halloween fun at Felt Mansion

Get ready for some spooky fun at the historic Laketown Felt Mansion! Spooky tours run through Wednesday this week from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. No ghosts, gore, or jump scares here!

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for children eight years old and above, and free for children seven and under. Purchases are available in advance or at the door.

Then, on Halloween, bring the kids in costume for indoor trick-or-treating from 3:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. It's free to attend with donations welcome. The event includes carnival games hosted by the DNR's Saugatuck Dunes State Park team.

