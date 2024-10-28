Morning Buzz: October 28

1. Grand Rapids Public Library is planning for the future, and they need your feedback.

They're hosting a community conversation, "Rethinking Libraries" on November 21 at the main branch from 7 to 8 p.m. You'll be asked questions to better understand the needs of the community.

Also, light refreshments will be provided. If you can't make the event head to grpl.org and fill out their online survey.

2. Plainfield Charter Township has broken ground on a project to renovate Grand Rogue Park.

The renovations cost the township about $1.75 million in total, and more than half of it was funded by the state.

New features include ADA-accessible walkways, playground equipment, picnic facilities, and paving of the current gravel parking lot.

Plainfield Township officials say they wanted to prioritize building more parking so that more people can enjoy the improved park.

The tentative opening date is set for June of next year.

3. The oldest skyscraper in Grand Rapids is getting a new tenant.

'Poke Toki' will open its third location on the ground floor of McKay Tower by January.

Restaurant owner, John Chang said the expansion was a natural step, as the other locations see continued success. He chose McKay Tower because it's located in the heart of downtown with high traffic and is accessible.

Poke Toki has been around since 20-18. The other two restaurants are in Cascade and Plainfield Townships.

4. Country music artist, Kelsea Ballerini, will kick off her 2025 Tour in Grand Rapids.

Ballerini will perform at Van Andel Arena on January 21 with Marynn Taylor and Maisie Peters, who toured with Taylor Swift.

It's three months away, but don't wait too long to decide whether you'll want to go. Her recent special release show in New York City sold out in just minutes.

Presale tickets are available starting tomorrow. The general sale will start Friday, November 2 on vanandelarena.com.

Ballerini is donating one dollar from every ticket sold to her mental health organization, 'Feel Your Way Through Foundation.'

5. Ice Guru Events and Downtown Grand Rapids is hosting a live pumpkin carving event on Halloween day at Rosa Parks Circle.

Highlights include a giant pumpkin carving, 100 pumpkins will be given away to the first kids that show up, and of course, they'll be giving tips and tricks on how to carve your masterpieces.

Other vendors will be there too. All the fun starts at 4 p.m.