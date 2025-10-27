Morning Buzz: October 27, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Great Lakes Rare Turtle Program partners with Calvin University students

John Ball Zoo and Calvin University are teaming up to help save one of Michigan's rarest turtles! Calvin students are raising baby Spotted Turtles as part of a new "head starting" project. These tiny turtles will grow with special care before being released into the wild.

The project is part of John Ball Zoo's Great Lakes Rare Turtle Program, which has already helped boost box turtle populations. It's a unique partnership that gives students hands-on experience and helps protect Michigan's wildlife for future generations.

Bruin Boo at KCC

Kellogg Community College is inviting families to campus for Halloween fun! The annual "Bruin Boo" event returns this Wednesday from 6:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. in Battle Creek. Kids can trick-or-treat through the halls of KCC with over 50 candy stations and giveaway booths.

Students, staff, and community partners will be in costume handing out treats. There will also be face painting, games, coloring, and activities hosted by KCC athletes and design students.

The event is free, open to all, and is rain or shine. Visit kellogg.edu/bruinboo for more information.

Hackley and Hume historic site wins history award

The Hackley and Hume historic site in Muskegon has been honored with the 2025 State History Award for restoration and preservation! The Historical Society of Michigan recognized the site for its outstanding work in preserving three iconic structures from the city's lumber era.

Recent projects include restoration of stained glass windows, chimney repairs, and a complete re-roofing of the historic homes.

Ongoing work includes rebuilding ten porches and restoring more than 170 windows across the property. To learn more, visit lakeshoremuseum.org/hackley-hume.

Calvin Community Symphony 2025-26 season is here!

The Calvin Community Symphony kicks off its 2025-26 season with a free fall concert on Saturday! The performance begins at 2 P.M. in the Covenant Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Grand Rapids campus.

The program features Dvorak's bright and joyful "Symphony No. 8" along with works by Lili Boulanger and Ralph Vaughan Williams. The concert is led by director Scott Vanden Berg and showcases the talent of local volunteer musicians.

Admission is free, with donations welcome to support the symphony's mission of bringing great music to the community.

Taco Bell launches "Tacos and Tuition" program in Michigan

When it comes to opportunity, Taco Bell is serving up something extra right here in Michigan.

Every team member in the state, from first-time crew members to longtime leaders, now have access to free education through the brand's "Tacos and Tuition" program.

Michigan is the first state where all Taco Bell employees, including franchise locations, can take advantage of these benefits. Team members can choose from more than 3,000 online programs. Everything from GED and ESL classes, to bachelor's and master's degrees. It is free and flexible, making it easy to fit school around work.

