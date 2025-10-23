Morning Buzz: October 23, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Binder Park Zoo earns accreditation from Association of Zoos and Aquariums

Binder Park Zoo has been awarded prestigious accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums! The recognition puts the zoo in an elite group meeting the highest standards of animal care, conservation, and education.

The accreditation follows a detailed review and multi-day inspection by an independent team of experts. Staff, volunteers, and supporters played a key role in this achievement. Learn more about the zoo's mission to connect, inspire, and conserve at binderparkzoo.org.

Clock Mobility Trunk or Treat

Clock Mobility is bringing back its fourth annual inclusive Trunk or Treat for children with special needs on Friday from 6 to 8 P.M.

This one-of-a-kind event is designed just for special needs children and their families with sensory toys at every trunk so that even those who are tube fed can participate.

To keep everyone safe and comfortable, the event is held indoors. Clock Mobility is partnering with over 20 local organizations that serve the special needs community including charities, Kent County resources, local fire and police departments, and area businesses.

Head to clockmobility.com for all the details.

Milham Park Halloween event

Get ready for a spooktacular afternoon as Milham Park transforms into a Halloween forest on Saturday from 2 to 4 P.M.

This free event is full of games, candy, costumes, and family fun for all ages. Enjoy fall-themed activities like the "boo"loon bounce, broom zoom, and life-size inflatable Hungry Hungry Hippos. A fun magic show will begin at 3 P.M., and a chance to take photos with Growlers mascot Porter.

Plus, enter the costume contest for a shot at prizes from Airway Fun Center and Celebration Cinema.

Find details at Kzoo Parks on Facebook.

Downtown Holland Halloween event

Get your costumes ready, because downtown Holland is turning into candy central this Saturday!

From 10 A.M. to 12 P.M., over 50 local businesses and organizations will hand out treats to every ghoul, goblin, and superhero that shows up. The morning will be packed with games, face painting, balloons, giveaways, and mountains of candy!

Find Halloween-themed games and prizes at GDK Park, and Trunk or Treat at Freedom Village Retirement Community. The event is rain or shine.

Matt Becker earns bronze medal at wrestling Masters World Championships

Local wrestler and coach Matt Becker has made West Michigan proud, bringing home a bronze medal from the Masters World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 52-year-old Ada resident, who won a national title in April, defeated opponents from Australia and Germany to earn his spot on the podium. Becker coaches with the Forest Hills Central Youth Wrestling Club and traveled to Budapest with his family, boss, and coach cheering him on.

