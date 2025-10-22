Morning Buzz: October 22, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Versiti and ABCD donation partnership

This October, Versiti Blood Center of Michigan and ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis are turning awareness into action with "Be the Cure: Pulse in Pink".

For every ABCD supporter who donates blood at a Versiti donor center through October 31 and uses the code "ABCD", Versiti will contribute up to $10,000 to support survivor-to-survivor programs.

Each donation helps patients undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, or stem-cell transplants, and provides hope when it's needed most. Visit versiti.org to find a donation site near you.

Harvest Fest

The Muskegon Rotary Club's annual Harvest Fest returns to downtown Muskegon tomorrow! The event runs from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Baker College's Culinary Institute of Michigan. Guests can enjoy an open-house style evening showcasing exquisite fall flavors prepared by talented students.

The menu includes gourmet bites like veal herb crostini and apply brandy tiramisu, paired with wine, craft beer, and a signature apple sangria.

Tickets are $85 and include unlimited food stations and a gift. There will also be a silent auction and raffle. Proceeds support student scholarships at CIM and local charitable organizations funded by the Muskegon Rotary Foundation.

You can get your tickets at Eventbrite.

Halloween Noogiefest at Gilda's Club

Halloween Noogiefest returns to Gilda's Club Grand Rapids on Saturday, with spooktacular decorations, games, and creepy creatures!

Join the fun from 1 P.M. to 3:15 P.M. at Gilda's on Bridge Street for free family activities including crafts, costumes, and cuisine. The event features professional pumpkin carving, ghoulish games, and live animal appearances from Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary, including an alligator, tarantula, and more.

Costumes are encouraged, but no weapons or full-face masks are allowed.

Noogiefest is free and open to all. Visit gildasclubgr.org for details.

You Belong Here health and wellness fair

This Friday, a huge community partnership is bringing free, comprehensive care directly to Kalamazoo. The "You Belong Here" health and wellness fair is offering free screenings this Friday, October 24 from 12 P.M. to 3 P.M.

The event at the Northside Association for Community Development will offer vital health checks including pediatrics, breast cancer screenings, prostate screenings, and mental health support. The fair is a collaborative effort featuring the team from Bronson Healthcare alongside students from WMU's occupational therapy program.

The event is completely free and includes food trucks, giveaways, and even free Lyft rides for attendees who need transportation.

Get more information at nacdkzoo.com.

KDL Soiree in the Stacks

The Kent District Library is hosting an adult after-hours book party this Friday! "Soiree in the Stacks" runs from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Dance the night away among the stories of the stacks or the twinkling gardens.

Enjoy bookish delights, crafts, and a local author fair meet-and-greet. It's all happening at the Cascade Branch. There is no need to register.

Visit the KDL Facebook page for more details.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok