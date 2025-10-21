Morning Buzz: October 21, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

New Costco location in Fruitport

A brand-new Costco is officially opening in Fruitport, bringing convenience, jobs, and all the goodies to the Lakeshore community! The 152,000 square foot warehouse is located at 6110 Harvey Street between East Sternberg and East Pontaluna roads.

Residents no longer have to drive to Wyoming, Grand Rapids, or Kalamazoo for their Costco favorites. The new location features a gas station, fresh deli, optical center, pharmacy, and fine wine section.

This is Costco's 19th store location in Michigan, part of a growing network serving more than 145 million members worldwide.

Uccello's Play Pizzeria at the GRCM

Get ready to order up some fun in Little Grand Rapids - that's the little business district inside the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

Launched this morning, a brand-new, interactive exhibit called "The Uccello's Play Pizzeria" lets kids step into the role of chef, server, or delivery driver and explores the entire pizza-making process.

Kids can take orders using Uccello's kids menus, make pretend pizzas with toppings, and deliver pies in a mini car. The new partnership joins other local favorites in the museum's mini city, including Meijer and Huntington Bank role-play areas.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony happened earlier this morning, and special pizza-themed programming will be held throughout the day. The exhibit is included with museum admission.

Catherine's Health Center launches mobile health vehicle

Health care is becoming more accessible to those who really need it in Grand Rapids. Catherine's Health Center is expanding its reach to the unhoused community with the launch of a new mobile health vehicle.

The unit will travel through Heartside and Downtown, bringing medical care to those in need. In addition, Catherine's Clinic inside Mel Trotter Ministries will now be open to the public and not just shelter guests.

The community is invited to an open house today from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at 225 Commerce Avenue SW. Refreshments, tours, and remarks will celebrate this partnership dedicated to healthcare access for all.

Steelcase to host e-sports gaming tournament

It's game on in Grand Rapids! Steelcase is hosting its second Goat Rodeo University gaming tournament this Friday, October 24 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Six universities, including the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, will battle it out in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Valorant, and Rocket League to crown the greatest of all time.

The all-day event at the Steelcase Learning and Innovation Center will also feature a panel discussion on how gaming spaces are shaping the future of learning and collaboration. To learn more about the tournament and future of e-sports spaces, visit steelcase.com.

Harmony Brewing Company's MF Doom limited menu

Harmony Brewing Company is serving up a culinary tribute to one of hip-hop's legends, the late, great MF Doom.

All month long, the Eastown brewery is offering a menu inspired by Doom's iconic album "MM...Food", and his love of wordplay and flavor.

Chef Gabe Araujo has created dishes like "Rapp Snitch Knishes", "Beef Rapp", and "Fig Leaf Bicarbonate", along with Monster "Kookies" and a special "One Beer" pairing.

You can get a taste of the villainy yourself through October.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok