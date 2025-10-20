Morning Buzz: October 20, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Grand Rapids Scarecrow Contest

Get ready to vote, Grand Rapids! The second-annual downtown Grand Rapids Scarecrow Contest is back, bigger, and more festive than ever!

Over 35 local businesses across downtown have transformed their storefronts into a whimsical autumn gallery with hand-crafted scarecrows. The free, family-friendly event kicks off today and runs through October 31. Visitors are invited to stroll downtown, enjoy the seasonal sights, and vote for their favorites.

For a map of displays and to vote, head to experiencegr.com.

Showers For Soldiers nominations being accepted

All-Weather Seal of West Michigan is paying it forward to our local heroes. Their annual "Showers For Soldiers" giveaway is now accepting nominations.

This initiative will provide a deserving veteran with a free walk-in shower installation, offering comfort and gratitude for their service. Community members can nominate a veteran by sharing their name, years of service, and why they deserve this gift.

Nominations are open until October 24, a winner will be announced on October 29, and the shower will be revealed on Veterans Day; November 11.

To nominate a deserving veteran, visit allweathersealinc.com.

Portland Nature Therapy Series

Don't let your garden's harvest go to waste! Learn the timeless art of food preservation with the Nature Therapy Series in Portland. A free session focused on techniques like fermenting, pickling, freezing, and canning is happening Tuesday, October 21 from 6:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. at First Congregational Church.

Presented by the church and Portland Parks and Recreation, this program teaches practical, research-based ways to keep food fresh, flavorful, and safe year-round. Get more info on the nature therapy programs on the Portland Parks and Rec Facebook page.

Careerline Tech Center open house

High school students and parents, if you're planning a career path or still trying to find it, here's a great opportunity to plan your future. Careerline Tech Center in Holland is hosting its annual open house event on Tuesday, October 21 from 5:30 P.M. to 7:30 P.M.

High school students are invited to tour 30 programs leading to high-paying, in-demand careers like mechatronics, robotics, and dental careers. Instructors will be on hand to discuss how students can earn college credit, gain real-world job experience, and start on a faster path to their careers.

Question and answer sessions for parents will run every 15 minutes. To learn more about the programs offered, visit careerlinetech.org.

Betten Muskegon coat and blanket drive

The Betten Auto Group is teaming up with the community to help folks stay warm. Betten Muskegon's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, and Hyundai dealerships are launching their coat and blanket drive through October 31.

Bring in a new or gently-used coat or a new blanket and you'll be entered to win six tickets to see the Muskegon Lumberjacks! Plus, the Chevrolet GMC Buick Cadillac store is hosting a trunk-or-treat event this Saturday, October 18.

While participation is free, a coat or blanket donation earns you an entry for the Lumberjacks tickets.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok