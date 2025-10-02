Morning Buzz: October 2, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

New steel arch installed at Joan Secchia Children's Rehabilitation Hospital

You've heard of curb appeal, but we'll call this curve appeal! The installation of a massive, 80-foot steel arch can be found on Wealthy Street at the Joan Secchia Children's Rehabilitation Hospital. The arch is a striking new feature that spans the skywalk connecting the new children's hospital and the main Mary Free Bed campus.

The new hospital is a joint venture between Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation and Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. The project, which broke ground in August 2024, will create Michigan's first dedicated children's rehabilitation hospital and only the ninth of its kind in the country.

Set for completion in fall 2026, the facility will ensure young patients and their families can access world-class specialized rehabilitation care without having to travel out of state.

Muskegon Museum of Art exhibit

The Muskegon Museum of Art is premiering "Art Nouveau: Age of Elegance" today. The exhibition features iconic works from the turn-of-the-century Art Nouveau movement, including original mucha posters, amphora ceramics, and furniture from the era.

The show brings to life the distinct style known for flowing curves, floral motifs, and elegant decorative patterns from artists like Edgar Degas and John Singer Sargent.

The show runs through January 11 with several special events. For more information, visit muskegonartmuseum.org.

Donate Thanksgiving dinner meals to veterans and first responders!

It's a mission of gratitude! A West Michigan nonprofit is kicking off its annual Thanksgiving meal drive to ensure no veteran or first responder goes without a holiday dinner. A Veteran Helping Veteran, Inc. (AVHV) has launched its "donate a meal, serve a family" fundraiser to provide complete Thanksgiving dinner boxes to veterans and first responders and their families.

Boxes contain a whole frozen turkey or breast, stuffing, sides, and dessert. Each meal sponsored for approximately $50 goes directly towards feeding one household. Veterans and their families can request a meal box by filling out the form at the HVHV website.

Free cancer education and workshop tonight

Mary Free Bed and Gilda's Club Grand Rapids are partnering to offer a free cancer rehabilitation education and wellness workshop tonight!

The workshop focuses on cancer-related fatigue, a common challenge for many patients. Doctors, physical therapists, and occupational therapists from Mary Free Bed will provide practical tips on movement, nutrition, and self-care.

A free supper will be offered before at 5:30 P.M., and anyone with a cancer diagnosis, along with their families and caregivers, is welcome to attend. The session runs from 6 P.M. to 7 P.M. at Gilda's Club on Bridge Street. You can also attend virtually.

For more information or to RSVP, call (616) 453-8300 or visit gildasclubgr.org.

Lumber Baron Ball at the Lakeshore Museum Center

The Lakeshore Museum Center in Muskegon wants you to join them as they celebrate the end of World War II! This year is both the 80th anniversary and this year's Lumber Baron Ball is themed "Operation: Victory Bash".

The gala will be held on Saturday, October 4 from 6 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the museum. The 21-and-over event will feature live music from the Lakeshore Big Band, performances by Rapid Rhythms Swing Dancers, classic cocktails, and bites from Savory and Spice catering.

Attendees are encouraged to wear 1940s-era attire. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

For tickets and more information, visit lakeshoremusuem.org.

