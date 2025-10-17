Morning Buzz: October 17, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

GRR wins USA Today Reader's Choice of Best Small Airport

Our Gerald R. Ford International Airport is the big winner in the small airport world. It was one of 20 finalists in the USA Today Reader's Choice Awards, and the public weighed in, bringing GRR to the top spot of the list!

The airport saw a record-breaking four million passengers in 2024, and with recent additions and upgrades, it's clear that people are loving the experience of arriving or departing from Grand Rapids.

Others that made the top spots include Long Island MacArthur Airport, Rhode Island MacArthur Airport, and Myrtle Beach International.

Throwing For Fatherhood

Okay dads, this one is for you! The Dope Father Academy is proud to present "Throwing For Fatherhood", a free community event designed to celebrate dads, father figures, and their kids.

It's happening this Sunday, October 19 at Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids starting at 2 P.M. Admission is completely free and includes food, drinks, and lane rentals. Today is the deadline to reserve a spot!

20 years of Kalamazoo Book Arts Center

The Kalamazoo Book Arts Center is celebrating 20 years of creativity with a special anniversary event on Saturday. The celebration runs from 6 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. at the Park Trades Center in downtown Kalamazoo.

Guests will enjoy live music by Willey Central, art exhibits, food, and hands-on workshops in papermaking, bookbinding, and letterpress printing. Artwork by current and former studio artists will be on display throughout the evening.

Tickets and details are available at kalbookarts.org.

Blind Kwanyuan at Calvin University

Get ready for a world-class cultural experience right here in West Michigan! The Korean Traditional Music Orchestra of the Blind, also known as the Blind Kwanyuan, is bringing its timeless music to Calvin University.

The ensemble consists of visually impaired musicians who revive a centuries-old royal court tradition, performing traditional Korean gukak and innovative fusion pieces. With American interest in Korean culture soaring, this is expected to be another sell-out performance for the non-profit Korean Connection.

Catch the Blind Kwanyuan Monday, October 20 at the Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center. Tickets are limited.

The Whitmore Project in Grand Rapids

The Whitmore Project, a powerful documentary highlighting Black breast cancer awareness and health equity, is coming to Grand Rapids tomorrow.

The free community event runs from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Lifequest Urban Outreach Center on Fisk Road SSE.

The film follows Lisa Whitmore Davis, a breast cancer survivor who turned her journey into a mission to fight healthcare disparities impacting black women. Following the screening, guests can join a panel of survivors and advocates for a Q and A and community health fair.

Registration is free and available online.

