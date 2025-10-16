Morning Buzz: October 16, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Bonnie Jo Campbell author event in Vicksburg

Best-selling West Michigan author, Bonnie Jo Campbell, will headline a special event at the Prairie Ronde Artist Gallery in Vicksburg tonight from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M.

The event, "The Not-So-Secret Life of Bonnie Jo Campbell", is part of the Prairie Ronde Artist residency's "Come As You Art" salon series. Campbell will discuss her writing, community activism, and the inspiration behind her acclaimed novels, including The Waters .

Space is limited for this free, public event, hosted at 101 Prairie Street in Vicksburg. More information is available through the Prairie Ronde Artist Residency and Vicksburg Arts. You can register on Eventbrite.

Celebration of Service fundraiser

Get ready for a spectacular tribute! Creative Community Entertainment is hosting the Celebration of Service fundraiser to honor the 250th anniversary of the United States and our armed forces!

The highlight of the fundraiser will be a huge drone light show over the Grand River with over 500 drones in action, celebrating America's military history. The event, scheduled for November 7 and 8, also features a veteran creative arts and crafts fair, live entertainment, and local food trucks.

Find more information at cc-entertainment.org.

Byron Township Library mural unveiling

Come celebrate a brand new mural at the Byron Township Library! The Friends of the Library worked with Lions and Rabbits Center For The Arts to find an appropriate artist for the piece. It had to be whimsical, reading-forward, and timeless.

40 artists applied, but Grand Rapids creative Christina Hutton was the favorite. Her vision came to life on the walls with the help of children during a painting party. Now, the library is throwing another party to celebrate the completion of the piece.

The public is invited to attend. The ribbon cutting is happening Wednesday, October 22 from 4:30 P.M. to 6 P.M., with the formal cutting at 5:15.

Mario Kart 8 e-sports tournament

There will be speed, racing, banana peels, and turtle shells! The Kent County Cup is a regional e-sports tournament hosting a Mario Kart 8 tournament this weekend!

Presented by Kent ISD workforce development, the tournament is for 9th through 12th graders. Kent ISD connects the students' gaming skills with future career pathways in technology and communication.

The Mario Kart 8 tournament will be held at the career tech center on October 18. There is a $5 entry fee, and prizes will be awarded. You can sign up at kentisd.org.

Mozart concert featuring Aziza Poggi

Enjoy an evening with Mozart in Cascade on Saturday at 5 P.M. at Aziza Poggie Voice Studios, located at 741 Kenmoor Avenue SE.

This free concert features pianist Scott Taylor and mezzo-soprano Aziza Poggi in a program celebrating Mozart's most beloved works. The event is free and open to the public, with donations welcome to support future performances.

Learn more at azizaworld.net.

