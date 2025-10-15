Morning Buzz: October 15, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Sierra Rose Cellars featured in foodie.com's "Top 12 Hard Ciders in U.S."

A local Grand Rapids winery is earning national acclaim, with one of their hard ciders being named among the best in the entire country!

Sierra Rose Cellars, a brand of cascade winery, has been recognized as a producer of one of the top 12 hard ciders in the United States. The winery's Sierra Rose Sangria Cider was featured by culinary website foodie.com after receiving stellar reviews.

The cider is made locally in Grand Rapids using real Michigan fruits like apple, grape, raspberry, and cranberry juices. There are no artificial flavors or colors in it as well.

Want to try it? The cider is available in Michigan including Total Wine and Siciliano's Market.

Coat drive for international students

It's time to warm up, West Michigan! A local group is asking for your help to make international students feel welcome by collecting warm winter gear.

West Michigan groups are collecting new or gently used and clean winter gear for international students who arrive unprepared for the cold. The drive seeks donations of coats, boots, hats, scarves, gloves, and mittens. The deadline is October 16.

Local drop-off locations include: First Byron CRC, First CRC of Hudsonville, Jamestown CRC, Martin Reformed Church, Oakwood CRC, and Plymouth Heights CRC.

Wedgwood Christian Services opens new living program

Wedgwood Christian Services is expanding its support for young people! The organization is opening a new specialized program designed to help teens transition from residential care to independent living.

They've announced the opening of the Audere Transitional Living Program in Kentwood. This specialized residential treatment program is designed for teens ages 15 to 18 who are preparing for independent living.

The 10-bed facility offers 24/7 care, academic support, employment skills training, and individualized independent living skills development. CEO Dr. Dan Gowdy says the Audere Program aims to empower youth who have successfully completed mental health residential treatment, but lack a supportive family environment. Interested parties can contact Wedgwood Christian Services for more information.

SOMI + Holland Parks and Rec adaptive sports program

Get ready to play! Holland Parks and Rec, in partnership with Hope College and Special Olympics, is launching an all-new adaptive sports program for local students!

The adaptive sports exploration program kicks off on October 19. The program is designed for students in second through sixth grade with varying disabilities. It will introduce basic sport skills through fun, inclusive activities.

Hope College Sports Studies students will volunteer to offer guidance tailored to each child's pace. The initial sports include track & field, soccer, basketball, and softball.

The goal is to help children explore movement and develop motor skills in a supportive environment.

Breaking Barriers Breakfast

Meanwhile, a key Southwest Michigan organization is doing their part as well. It's the Disability Network's Breaking Barriers Breakfast, and it happens tomorrow!

The event will take place at the Next Level Sports Center in Schoolcraft. The community fundraising event highlights stories of resilience and inclusion while raising critical support for programs that advance justice, access, and inclusion for people with disabilities.

Check-in and breakfast begin at 8 A.M., followed by the program at 8:30 A.M.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok