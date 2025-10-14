Morning Buzz: October 14, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Women of Color Give grant finalists announced

Women of Color Give has announced its top three non-profit finalists for the 2025 Grant Cycle. $74,000 in funding will be awarded this year!

The finalists include Brave Space, Holland Public Schools Educational Foundation, and Lighthouse Immigrant Advocates.

The organization is a group of women of color and allies who are give-based on the voice and priorities of communities they represent. Final grant awards of $37,000, $22,000, and $15,000 will be determined at Pitch Night on December 10, 2025.

Learn more or get involved at wocgive.org.

Lafontsee Galleries relocating to Creston neighborhood

From art basement to brewery, a major Grand Rapids gallery is moving. Lafontsee Galleries has announced it is relocating to the historic former Creston Brewery building on Plainfield Avenue Northeast. The move marks an exciting new chapter for the nearly 40-year-old institution, with renovations scheduled to begin in January 2026.

The new gallery and full-service frame shop are expected to open no later than April 1, 2026. The gallery also recently opened a satellite location in Douglas this past August.

You can get more updates at lafontsee.com.

Isiah Thomas champagne tasting event

NBA legend Isiah Thomas is coming to Grand Rapids for an unforgettable evening of champagne and conversation! The "Champagne of Champions" tasting event is Thursday, November 20 from 6:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. in the Downtown Market greenhouse.

Guests will enjoy four distinct Cherulin champagnes personally introduced by Thomas, along with a curated grazing table of artisanal cheeses and charcuterie. Hear the Hall of Famer share his journey from the court to the champagne cellar in France.

Tickets are available now at downtownmarketgr.com.

Project Connect Health Fair and VA Stand Down in Battle Creek

The City of Battle Creek, alongside the Calhoun County Homeless Coalition and the Veterans Affairs Stand Down, is hosting the 20th annual Project Connect Health Fair and VA Stand Down on Friday, October 17.

The free event will be held at Full Blast Recreation Center from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M., providing essential services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Free on site services will include health screenings, meals, food bags, and warm material goods. Specialized veterans' services, including healthcare for homeless veterans and transitional housing assistance will also be available.

You can head to battlecreekmi.gov for more information.

Kalamazoo Ladies Library Association inducted in the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame

The Kalamazoo Ladies' Library Association will be inducted into the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame on October 22, during a ceremony at the Grosse Pointe War Memorial.

Founded in 1852, the LLA is the oldest women's club in Michigan and the oldest Women's organization with open membership in the United States.

The group is being honored for its historic leadership in education, literacy, and women's empowerment. Its iconic building at 333 South Park Street in Kalamazoo was the first women-designed clubhouse in the United States and remains a cultural landmark.

Lear more at ladieslibrarykzoo.org and miwf.org.

