Morning Buzz: October 13, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Grand Rapids Vegan Chef Challenge winners

The results are in for the 2025 Grand Rapids Vegan Chef Challenge, with local diners submitting over 450 ratings and reviews!

The overall first place winner is the Friesian Gastro Pub right here in Grand Rapids on Michigan Street. The other top honors went to Donkey Taqueria for "Best Entree" with their popular Taco de Tofu, The Sovengard for "Best Sandwich" with the Seitan N Cheeze, and Furniture City Creamery for "Best Dessert" with their brownie sundae.

This challenge proves Grand Rapids has a growing appetite for vegan cuisine, as voters included meat-eaters, vegetarians, and vegans alike. For a taste of the action, organizers Vegan Outreach invite you to explore a plant-based diet by signing up for their free 10 Weeks To Vegan program. Check it out on veganoutreach.org if you want to give it a go!

Monopoly: Grand Rapids Edition is here!

Move over, Boardwalk and Marvin Gardens...and make way for the Blue Bridge and Wealthy Street! The Monopoly: Grand Rapids Edition is out!

With local cultural sites like the Public Museum, historic landmarks like Fish Ladder Park, charitable organizations like Kid's Food Basket, and businesses like Meijer and Mr. Burger. There are also customized community chest and chance cards to make sure the game is a historic and enduring tribute to our city.

You can get yours online at Amazon or Barnes and Noble, or at the Amway Grand Plaza, the Museum, Meijer, Schuler Books, John Ball Zoo, and more.

Charlton Park unveils all-terrain wheelchair for visitors

Charlton Park in Hastings has announced its new all-terrain track chair, now available to the public! The track chair, which is essentially an electric wheelchair on tank-like treads, provides a much greater access to the park's grounds and trails.

There is no cost to use the chair, but reservations are required and are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis. The chair is available on weekdays, Tuesday through Friday, from April 1 through December 15.

To learn more or book a reservation, visit the park's website at charltonpark.org.

Obituary Tours at Hackley and Hume Historic Site

Step into the shadows and experience history by candlelight at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site's obituary tours in Muskegon! On Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18, take a spooky stroll through the Victorian-era homes and discover how families honored life, loss, and legends of the past.

Two evening tours run each night: 6:30 P.M. to 8 P.M. and 8:30 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members. Space is limited, so grab your spot now.

Rose Soiree at Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids

Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids is inviting the community to its Rose Soiree this Thursday, October 16, from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the Russo Restaurant and Market right at the shopping center.

This ticketed event will feature wine flights, charcuterie boards, pink-themed desserts, live music, and raffles. The soiree is a partnership with Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which provides free emotional healthcare to those impacted by any kind of cancer.

Shoppers can also get involved all month long by donating $10 at tanger.com to receive a TangerPink card, which offers 25% off a single item at participating retailers. For tickets and more information, visit tanger.com/grandrapids.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok