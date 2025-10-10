Morning Buzz: October 10, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Accessible trick-or-treating in Rockford

Rockford is hosting a Halloween event that every kid can enjoy! On Sunday from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M., families are invited to Old Mission Drive and Danboro Avenue in the Cannon Farms neighborhood for a free, accessible trick-or-treat experience.

The event makes Halloween fun and easy for children with mobility, sensory, and neurological disabilities. Treats are handed out right from the curb.

Local dad Curtis Gross helped bring the idea to Rockford after seeing the difference it made for families elsewhere.

It's all in partnership with Anni's Army Foundation. Find more details at annisarmy.org.

Talons Out Honor Flight at the Air Zoo

You can make coming home extra special for 80 Michigan veterans. The Talons Out Honor Flight's Mission 27 takes place this Saturday. Local veterans from World War II, The Korean War, and the Vietnam War will be returning from their all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington D.C. that were built in their honor.

There's a grand homecoming celebration at the Air Zoo in Portage this Saturday at 8 P.M. The public is encouraged to attend. Bring signs and thank-you cards to provide the heroes the recognition they deserve.

Learn more about the mission and the organization at talonsouthonorflight.com.

The Ghosts That Linger exhibit winners announced

We have the winners for "The Ghosts that Linger", now on display at the South Haven Center for the Arts.

The annual juried exhibition, curated by Detroit artist Shania Kasztelan, explores how objects and places hold memories, meaning, and identity.

First place went to Annie Hutchins of Mississippi for her piece "Coming Home", with second place awarded to Ronald Gonzalez of New York and third to West Michigan Kyle Anderson.

The show features 36 works selected from 156 submissions nationwide including paintings, sculptures, and mixed media creations. It's on display through November 8, 2025. Learn more at southhavenarts.org.

Ferris State University's A.I. program recognized by NSA

Big news for Ferris State University! They're the first in the nation to receive the National Security Agency's validation for secure A.I. with their Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence, leading the way in integrating security and ethical standards into a working curriculum.

The program, which incorporates cybersecurity considerations and utilizes a secured A.I. lab powered by Nvidia GPU Clusters, is the second Bachelor of Science program of its kind in the United States.

It's a rapidly evolving field that prepares students for new career paths and addressing the shortage of professionals with cybersecurity skills.

Grandville PD Faith and Blue Basic Needs Drive

The Grandville Police Department is teaming up with local churches for the fifth annual Faith and Blue basic needs drive.

On Saturday from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M., community members can drop off donations at Wedgewood Park or the Grandville Target. Requested items include personal care products, non-perishable food items, and baby supplies such as diapers and wipes.

Together, the community has already donated thousands of pounds of essentials. Learn more at grandville.us or the Grandville Police Department Facebook page.

E.S.C.A.P.E. turns 30!

We would like to wish a very happy birthday to E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc - turning 30 years old today! This partner of Fox 17 is dedicated to saving lives through fire and safety education.

Founder and President Michael McLeieer is so dedicated to empowering all of us to take charge of protecting our families and homes by what we do every day. The organization also connects with homeowners with their local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free in the Keep Michigan Safe program. More than 4,600 alarms were installed in West Michigan last year alone.

On this Fire Safety Week, we want to say "thank you" to Michael and E.S.C.A.P.E. Inc. We are grateful for your partnership and are looking forward to what the next year will bring.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok