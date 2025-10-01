Morning Buzz: October 1, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Holland Fall Fest

Downtown Holland will come alive this Friday and Saturday, with the return of the Fall Fest! This two-day celebration features an artisan market, a touch-a-truck event, hayrides, and professional pumpkin carving.

More than 65 creatives will fill the Holland Civic Center with handmade jewelry, art, and specialty foods. The Holland Farmers Market will offer apples, mums, pumpkins, and kids activities including pumpkin painting and barrel rides.

New this year, Windmill Island Gardens hosts the family-friendly touch-a-truck experience with tours of the historic Dutch attractions. The National Pumpkin Carvers will create giant masterpieces live on 8th Street on both days.

For a complete schedule, visit hollandfallfest.com.

Zeeland Pumpkinfest

The annual Pumpkinfest Celebration in Zeeland kicks off tomorrow and runs through Saturday, offering fall-themed activities for all ages. It starts at 10 A.M. on Thursday with story time and horse-drawn carriage rides.

Friday's highlights include the free Kidzfest, with inflatables and a petting zoo, tractor pull, and laser light show, plus live music.

Saturday begins with the Zeeland Athletic Boosters' Pumpkinfest Run, followed by the pet costume contest, and traditional Pumpkinfest Parade at 3 P.M. It culminates in the pie-eating contest at 5 P.M.

Live music will close out the weekend with a high-energy performance in the social district's entertainment tent. For a full schedule, visit www.feelthezeel.com/events.

Her Daily Bread Cookie Shop & Studio grand opening

Grand Rapids' Downtown Market is welcoming a sweet new addition! Her Daily Bread Cookie Shop & Studio will celebrate its grand opening tomorrow!

Founded by local entrepreneurs Meg and Sean Hamilton, they create intricately hand-decorated sugar cookies and interactive decorating experiences. The new space will feature fresh cookies daily, custom orders, hands-on decorating classes, and a walk-in DIY cookie bar with over ten flavors to choose from!

Opening day festivities include free samples and gift bags for the first 25 customers. Learn more at downtownmarketgr.com.

Aviation event at the Southwest MI Regional Airport

Clear for takeoff! The Southwest Michigan Regional Airport is hosting a free, family-friendly fly-in event for aviation and automotive fans. It's all happening this Saturday from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Activities include a spot landing challenge, flour bag target drop, a motorcycle and car show, and the chance to take aircraft rides. The day will also feature exhibitor booths and aviation seminars. Admission is free. Food and drinks will be available for purchase on site.

More info is at swmiairport.com.

My Sister's Keeper: The Inaugural Gala & Awards

Kalamazoo's Sisters In Business is hosting "My Sister's Keeper: The Inaugural Gala & Awards" on Saturday, October 4 at the Air Zoo.

This first-of-its-kind event will celebrate and honor the powerful impact of black and brown women entrepreneurs and community leaders across Michigan. Proceeds from the evening will support the Sibs Fund, providing capital, mentorship, and resources for entrepreneurs statewide.

Doors open at 5:30 P.M. with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner, awards, and dancing with DJ Chuck.

Sponsorship and donation opportunities are still available to help expand resources for entrepreneurs.

Learn more or get your tickets at sibskalamazoo.com.

