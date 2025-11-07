Morning Buzz: November 7, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Aldi Grand Haven location grand opening

The wait is almost over! Aldi is celebrating its first Grand Haven location with a grand opening on November 13 - next Thursday at 8:45 A.M.

The store will be open daily from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. and will feature fresh produce, organic options, and curbside pickup and delivery. The first 100 shoppers will score gift bags and golden ticket gift cards, plus a chance to win a $500 Aldi gift card.

And just in time for the holidays, Aldi is offering a complete Thanksgiving feast for ten people for only $40, including a 14 pound butterball turkey and nine classic sides.

The new location is at 17233 Hayes Street. Find out more at aldi.us.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids expanding services

Due to the ongoing government shutdown pausing SNAP benefits, hundreds of families relying on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids are now facing food insecurity. The club is immediately expanding services, providing not only the daily hot meal for every member, but also extra take-home meals to support entire families during this unexpected hardship.

This effort allows parents to focus on other bills while ensuring children have nourishment at home.

If you are able, they are asking for donations to directly fund this expanded service. You can get more information at bgcgrandrapids.org.

Indigenous fashion show at GRPL Yankee Clipper Branch

The Grand Rapids Public Library is celebrating National Native American Heritage Month with a special indigenous fashion presentation on Monday, November 10 at 6 P.M.

It's happening at the Yankee Clipper Branch. This event features Bead & Powwow Supply, a small indigenous-owned business founded by artist A. Ellie Mitchell.

Guests will experience a beautiful blend of culture, craft, and style as the team shares traditional and contemporary designs. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Learn more at grpl.org.

Grand Rapids Fencing Academy hosting Third Coast Cup

Grand Rapids becomes the epicenter of competitive swordplay today! The Grand Rapids Fencing Academy (GRAFA) is hosting the region's largest fencing event, the Third Coast Cup, starting today, November 7, and running through Sunday at the MSA Fieldhouse.

Over 13 states are sending athletes ranging from kids to college students and adults to compete. GRAFA is Michigan's premier fencing institution and is inviting the public to attend this major competition at no cost.

For more details on the tournament schedule, head to grfencing.com.

Knickerbocker Theatre screening Humphrey Bogart films

The Hope College Knickerbocker Theatre is celebrating Humphrey Bogart with four iconic films on consecutive Mondays starting next week. The classic film series features "The African Queen", "In a Lonely Place", "The Caine Mutiny", and "Sabrina", all screening at 7 P.M.

Tickets are $10 each and free for Hope students. Get your tickets online at hope.edu/tickets or at the box office in downtown Holland.

