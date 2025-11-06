Morning Buzz: November 6, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Great Lakes Cruising for 2026

Feel like taking a cruise? If you said yes, but thought of a tropical getaway, think closer to home instead!

Great Lakes Cruising is setting its sights on a record year for 2026. Seven cruise lines are now scheduled to operate ten ships across the region for the upcoming season. That adds up to nearly 150 planned trips, culminating in a projected $300 million economic impact for local communities!

A popular choice is the Five Lakes Grand Tour, which cruises all five Great Lakes with stops in Chicago or Milwaukee and historical port cities all in one trip. You can get more information at cruisethegreatlakes.com.

Ludington nominated for "Best New Year's Eve Drop"

Ludington is ready to ring in the new year with bragging rights on the line! The city has been nominated once again for "Best New Year's Eve Drop" by USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards, after taking home the title in 2024.

Voting is open now through December 1, and you can cast your ballot once a day at 10best.usatoday.com.

The free celebration kicks off at 9 P.M. on Ludington Avenue with music, fireworks, a beer tent, and that midnight ball drop.

Mosaic Film Experience Funkraiser

Get ready to get funky for a great cause! The Mosaic Film Experience is hosting its annual Funkraiser on Friday, November 7, bringing together national creative pros and local leaders for a high-energy, purple-themed night of music and dancing. All proceeds from the event benefit Mosaic Film Experience's youth programming, supporting career exploration, and storytelling skills for West Michigan students.

Dance to beats from DJ AB and mingle with special guests, including members of 9B Collective, the first black-owned concept art studio with credits like Black Panther and The Mandalorian.

It's all happening at the venue at The Candied Yam on Division Avenue. Tickets are $75 and be found on Eventbrite.

Volunteers needed for Centrica Care Navigators

Centrica Care Navigators is calling on local veterans to stand up for their fellow service members in hospice care. The not-for-profit needs volunteers in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and surrounding communities to bring compassion, understanding, and connection to veterans facing life-limiting illnesses.

Volunteers share a special bond that offers comfort and dignity in their final days. Orientation and flexible training are provided. No experience is required.

To learn more or apply, visit centricacare.org/volunteer.

Love Your Neighbor needs volunteers and donations!

It's a good time to be looking out for your neighbors, and there is a need in Hudsonville right now.

The organization "Love Your Neighbor" has launched an emergency effort to support 4,500 families impacted by the statewide SNAP benefit pause.

The organization is already serving around 55 families weekly, but now that number has jumped into the thousands. The community has stepped up with huge food donations from local high schools and churches, but there is still a need.

Love Your Neighbor is providing weekly grocery boxes with essentials to families in Hudsonville, Jenison, and Grandville. Want to lend a hand or volunteer? Visit lovewm.org/resources.

