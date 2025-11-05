Morning Buzz: November 5, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The Morning Buzz is sponsored by Biggby Coffee.

Port City Credit Union opens food pantry

Port City Credit Union is opening its doors in a new way by launching a community food pantry at its Muskegon branch.

The credit union created the pantry to help families impacted by SNAP benefit cuts, pay delays, and increased demand on local food banks. The pantry offers free non-perishable food 24/7 outside the front entrance.

Community members and businesses are invited to donate to keep the pantry stocked through winter. The branch is at 460 W. Laketon Ave in Muskegon.

For details or to donate, visit portcityfcu.com/food-pantry.

KFB brown bag month numbers

The numbers are in from this year's Brown Bag Month for Kids Food Basket! The public was asked to help color or decorate the brown paper bags used for sack suppers each day. The goal was 100,000 bags, and this year's total was 152,430 bags! Not only is it over the goal, but is over 10,000 more bags than last year!

You can find more information about it on the Kids Food Basket Facebook page as they share more on social media today. Thank you, West Michigan, for your support!

West Michigan Potters Guild fall show

The West Michigan Potters Guild fall show returns to the St. Nicholas Cultural Center this weekend. The show runs Friday from 12 to 7 P.M. and Saturday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

This popular event features pottery and sculpture by 44 ceramic artists from across Southwest Michigan. Visitors can meet those local artists and buy one-of-a-kind handmade pieces ranging from functional stoneware to decorative sculpture.

Admission is free and there is plenty of parking. The sale is at 2250 East Paris Ave in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit westmichiganpottersguild.com or follow them on Facebook.

Veterans Day 5 Remembrance Walk, Run, & Roll

The Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids in partnership with Zero Day, is proud to host the annual Veterans Day 5 Remembrance Walk, Run, & Roll this Saturday.

Held at 2950 Monroe Ave NE, the morning is packed with activities designed to celebrate service and build community camraderie. The opening ceremony begins at 8 A.M. with racing starting at 8:30 with a timed five mile run. A timed 5K run starts at 8:50 A.M., and a free, untimed 0.5-mile remembrance walk/roll at 8:55 A.M.

All of the event proceeds and donations are depositied directly into the MVHGR's charitable support fund. THis fund is vital for supporting quality-of-life programs, theraputic activities, and equipment for the veteran members living at the home.

The morning concludes with the SpartanNash community pancake breakfast from 9 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. Race participants, volunteers, and veteran members receive a complimentary breakfast, while guests are asked for a minimum $5 donation to the fund.

Sign up at runsignup.com.

Covenant House Grand Rapids sleep out

Covenant House Michigan is hosting its first ever "sleep out" in Grand Rapids to help end youth homelessness. The event is this Thursday at Covenant House Grand Rapids.

Registration and welcome begin at 6 P.M., followed by a candlelight vigil at 7 P.M. and dinner and program at 8 P.M.

Participants will spend the night outdoors to raise awareness and money for young people facing homelessness and human trafficking. Breakfast and reflections take place Friday morning from 5 to 7 A.M.

For more information or to get involved, visit covenanthousemi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok