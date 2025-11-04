Morning Buzz: November 4, 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl Ski Swap

Winter is coming, so get your skis and boards ready! Mulligan's Hollow Ski Bowl is hosting its annual Ski Swap this Saturday!

Community members can drop off gear for consignment Thursday and Friday from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the F.O.E. Eagles on 2nd Street in Grand Haven.

The big sale happens Saturday, and it is a chance to find great deals on skis, snowboards, and winter gear while supporting a local tradition. Proceeds help keep the community-run Ski Bowl operating all winter long.

Clark Logic hiring fair

Clark Logic, a growing industrial services provider specializing in real estate, warehousing, and logistics, is hosting a hiring fair in Kalamazoo.

The company is seeking candidates for numerous positons, including CDL-A drivers, diesel mechanics, warehouse associates, staff accountants, and property managers. The hiring fair will be held November 5 and 6 with walk-in interviews taking place during two daily sessions at 6 A.M. to 10 A.M., then 3 P.M. to 7 P.M.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes. For a full list of open roles and company details, visit their website.

Wolverine Worldwide named Company of the Year

Wolverine Worldwide has been named 2025 Company of the Year by Footwear News. It is the industry's highest honor.

The recognition will be celebrated at the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Wednesday, December 3 in New York City. The Rockford-based company earned the title for its transformation and innovation, including Merrell's Speedarc Surge BOA and Saucony's technological advancements.

Detroit Pistons Dunks For Dunks

The Detroit Pistons and McDonald's are teaming up to launch a fun, fan-focused promotion for this year's season called "Dunks For Dunks".

When the Pistons record six or more dunks during any home game at Little Caesars Arena, fans across Michigan can score a reward the following day. The prize is a free six-piece Chicken McNuggets with a minimum purchase of $2 or more.

The offer is exclusive to the McDonald's app and is available at participating Michigan locations. To access the offer and check for qualifying games, download the app.

Shut Out Bullying Contest

Planet Fitness and the Detroit Red Wings have teamed up for the third annual $10,000 Shut Out Bullying Contest, promoting kindness and inclusion in Michigan schools.

The contest is open now and runs through December 21, inviting K-12 schools and youth organizations to apply for funding to support anti-bullying programs. The program encourages educators and youth leaders to develop creative ways to combat bullying and build communities where everyone feels accepted and supported.

The winner will be honored in January during a special on-ice presentation at the Red Wings vs. Ottawa Senators game at Little Caesars Arena.

For full details and entry information, visit detroitredwings.com.

